Gretna High School esports team earns national title

The Gretna High School esports team is doing big things. Not only is the team growing, they are winning, too.

The varsity Overwatch team recently made its way through the playoffs, competing and prevailing over Wichita East High School on Dec. 9. to claim the first place spot in the team’s national PlayVS league.

The Gretna team is now the No. 1 Overwatch team in the Central time zone. The winning team was made up of six 11th graders: Corey Chatham, Nick Coates, Ian Cowan, Sam Green, Brooks Omel and Kaylee Taylor.

“This is our first year competing in this national league,” said esports coach Kimberly Ingraham-Beck.

Wichita East was the No. 1 seed in the league, and GHS — the No. 2 seed — had previously lost to them. They were among 56 high schools competing from across the central time zone.

Along with playing different teams from across the central time zone each week, the team scrimmaged several college teams to try and give themselves “some hefty competition” ahead of the final tournaments, Ingraham-Beck said.

“We also have a tape review day where we have all the kids watch a playback from their match, discuss what went well, what they should have done differently … stuff like that,” she said. “We also have discussions about which characters to play when, and each map has specific characters that work well on them.

“There’s a whole lot of strategy going into it before the matches.”

When entering competition, the home team picks a map to ban and the teams go back and forth doing so until one map remains.

“They have to have their game plans ready for every single map before they go into any match,” Ingraham-Beck said.

Gretna esports started in 2019-20 with only a handful of teams and a number of substitute players. Now, more girls are participating, more game titles are being offered and teams are competing in more national leagues as well as multiple leagues.

“Definitely over 100 different students have participated so far this year,” Ingraham-Beck said. “Last year, we were the largest esports program in Nebraska, including collegiate. I don’t know of anyone that even comes close to our program size.”

The junior varsity Overwatch team made it into the Top 4 at nationals and the JV Valorant team placed fourth at nationals.

The varsity Valorant team placed third at state and Smash Brothers Ultimate player Jackson Selfridge, an 11th grader, placed third at state.

“They did a really fantastic job,” Ingraham-Beck said. “It makes me so proud. They work so hard and they’re all really good kids. It makes me really happy to see them succeed, especially since we’re splitting next year and most of the teams won’t be playing together.”

Ingraham-Beck said the student don’t seem to want a break. They’re already preparing for next semester.

“We’re hungry for more,” she said. "We’re ready to get back out and keep on going."