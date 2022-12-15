Gretna Public Schools reaches settlement with construction firm over Falling Waters

A legal dispute over construction fees and missed deadlines for Gretna’s Falling Waters Elementary School has ended with the school district agreeing to keep $60,000 from the construction company in damages.

The Gretna Public Schools Board of Education approved a settlement and release agreement with Lueder Construction Co. at its regular meeting Monday, Dec. 12.

“Though a recent settlement mediation failed, the parties reached an amicable resolution on December 12, 2022, of all of their disputes, and the lawsuit will soon be dismissed,” the district and the construction company wrote in a joint statement released to local media.

A Douglas County district judge ordered the district and Lueder to enter mediation last March. Though the effort failed, both sides returned to the table to hammer out a final deal, GPS Superintendent Rich Beran said.

In addition to the $60,000 in “liquidated damages” -- an amount agreed upon as a reasonable estimate of actual damages to be recovered -- the company also agreed to rescind its negative comments towards the school board.

"The School Board and its building and grounds committee have always had the best interest of the School District and students in mind. We appreciate the School Board Members’ cooperation and fair and honest dealings with us to resolve this matter," Ron Weis of Lueder Construction said in the statement.

Gregory Scaglione, the construction company’s attorney, told the Omaha World-Herald in April, during the earlier negotiations, that “we have no problems with the school and support them, but the board has not been reasonable in dealing with us.”

At issue was the delayed opening of the new facility, scheduled for the start of the 2020-21 school year. The terms of the original contract stipulated the $14 million project at 5909 S. 200th Ave. could be occupied by July 24, 2020, with completion by Sept. 22.

However, Falling Waters’ opening was delayed by more than a week because construction had not progressed to a point where students could use the school.

The kitchen could not be used until October, Beran said, and breakfasts and lunches had to be brought in from other locations. The warm fall was a lucky break for physical education teachers, as the school’s gymnasium was not completed until November.

“It was a big deal,” Beran said.