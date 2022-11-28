Gretna school board recall running out of time

The organizer of a recall effort for three members of the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education is scrambling for signatures before a Friday deadline.

Lance Molina filed paperwork in September to petition for a recall election against sitting board members Rick Hollendieck, Kyle Janssen and Dawn Stock. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Sarpy County Election Commission issued petitions to Molina.

"We are attempting to get a board that has kids’ priorities over construction priorities," Molina said.

Recall supporters have until the close of business on Dec. 2 to collect 2,429 signatures for each board member to trigger recall elections, according to Sarpy County Election Commissioner Emily Ethington.

By state statute, 35% of the total vote garnered by the candidate with the most votes in the previous school board election is the number of signatures needed from valid, registered Gretna voters. That candidate happened to be Janssen, who earned 6,939 votes in 2020.

With roughly a week to go, Molina said the drive has yielded around half of the needed signatures. He said he is getting a mixed response from the community.

"It's kind of hit and miss. There are some individuals who are staunchly for it, and there are other individuals who are almost admonishing me for trying to get this recall started," he said.

Molina, who was a candidate for Gretna’s school board earlier this year but failed to advance to the general election, said a lack of transparency, spending and raising the property tax levy are some of the reasons he has launched this effort.

Gretna Public Schools raised its property tax levy from $1.43 per $100 of assessed valuation to $1.48, with funds going to pay off a 2020 bond for three new schools. Voters approved the bond with 60% of the vote.

Molina said the increase is out of line with what was promised, around a $150 annual increase. He said he has anecdotally heard of increased tax bills between $400 and $700.

The website gretna2020bond.com, which was created for the bond issue in 2020 by proponents, states that "the required bond levy increase would be just over 7-cents" for a project totaling $258 million., assuming an annual valuation increase of 7.5%. "This would equate to an annual tax increase of $145.36 for a home valued at $200,000," according to the website.

In defense statements to the election commission, Hollendieck, Stock and Janssen submitted identical disavowals.

“The recall’s accusations against me are simply false. Our Board has always complied with Nebraska law and the Open Meetings Act. I am proud of the work of our Board of Education. We have continually prioritized student opportunities when we made difficult decisions in one of Nebraska’s fastest-growing communities. I am proud of GPS and all we have accomplished,” the statements read.

Reached for an interview, Stock reaffirmed the statement.

"I am certainly proud of the work I have done in the past 10 years serving on the Gretna school board. It has been a privilege to serve the students, the staff, and the community in such a fashion. I am very proud of our district and the education we provide to all of our kids,” Stock said.

Molina said he would be holding events in the next week to gather more signatures. The recall effort has a social media page that can be found by searching for "Recall Gretna School Board" on Facebook.

“I hope it sends a message to the board that we are watching and we are tired of tax increases continuously,” Molina said.