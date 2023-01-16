Honors galore for Gretna fall sports from Greater Omaha Sports Committee

Two Gretna fall athletes, football’s Zane Flores and softball’s Faith Mills, were named Scholar-Athletes by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee along with a slew of other Dragon honors.

One of those went to football head coach Mike Kayl, who won the Tim Jaworski Coach of the Year award.

“I'm very honored and humbled to be nominated for the award,” Kayl said. “It means a lot to me knowing there are plenty of coaches deserving of this honor. I give the credit to my assistant coaches and the athletes that do so much on a daily basis for our success and make my job easier. I am very blessed to be a part of Gretna schools and the Gretna community.”

On quarterback Flores’ scholar-athlete award: “Everyone sees what Zane does on the field on Friday nights, but Zane is more than just a great football player. He holds that high standard in the classroom and community too. Which is why he's always been and will continue to be such a great example and representative of Gretna. “

The six-foot-four signal caller also won Gatorade Nebraska Football Player of the Year all with a host of other honors from the area. Flores is enrolling early at Oklahoma State.

Joining Flores on the coaches’ all-league team were two-way lineman Mason Goldman, defensive end/linebacker Korver Demma – who will team up at Nebraska this fall – tight end Caleb Schnell and wide receiver Blayke Moore (all seniors).

“Mason and Korver add to their honors they've received this season and deserve each one for the work they've put in,” Kayl said. “Very happy for Caleb Schnell and Blayke Moore for getting selected as they had a great season for us and really great careers for us too. They both have started since their sophomore seasons and have been a big part of our accomplishments the past three years.”

Finally, Flores, Goldman and Moore were joined by running back Isaiah Weber and offensive lineman Caden Garcia.

“These young men did a great job of balancing the demands and time commitment of being very good both on the field and in the classroom. This is accomplished by being able to manage their time wisely and not cut any corners to just get by,” Kayl said.

Dragons softball third baseman Faith Mills was the heartbeat for Gretna in a season that ended with a heartbreaking state championship loss and a final record of 37-2.

“Faith’s dedication, both on and off the field, are what makes her different. She is a natural leader and simply cares deeply for her teammates and coaches,” head coach Bill Heard said.

Heard added he isn’t able to fully summarize Mills’ impact during her career at Gretna.

“I really can’t. I think her impact (will) best be felt over the next few years. Kids that have played with her and learned from her will be able to carry on what she started,” Heard said. “As for what made her important, it’s really pretty simple. She cares a lot, is coachable, works very hard and puts the team in front of herself.”

Mills’ next step will be at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and Heard expects her to be successful at UNO and beyond.

“I think she will thrive when faced with high level competition. Whatever she chooses to do, she will be successful.”