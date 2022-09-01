New tasty treats and fun attractions this season at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch in Gretna

Vala’s Pumpkin Patch has more new attractions this year than ever before.

From implementing additional rides, as well as food and drinks, owner Tim Vala said the family business has kept busy during the off-season.

“Time goes fast,” Vala said. “We’re looking forward to another season.”

On opening day, Friday, Sept. 2, visitors will find a fresh section of the farm called Apple Valley.

The area includes a cider mill where guests can enjoy apple cider and soft pretzels while sitting on the large porch outside. Vala said they also can watch the Vala’s team press up to 100 gallons of apples per hour.

This project is coming to fruition after years of planning. Though still under construction, Vala said the facility is expected to open mid-September.

A 100-year-old cider barn is another addition. Limited edition barrel-aged ciders are available for consumption.

A stage features live music in this new area. After enjoying some tunes, guests can head over to a fresh flower picking station.

If they’re hungry, they can check out the new barbecue restaurant Ethan’s Applewood Smokehouse. The menu includes locally sourced ribs and pulled pork. Currently under construction, Vala said this facility should be open by mid-September, too.

Outside Apple Valley, children can also have fun on the Jan’s Carousel, another recent addition. The horses are all unique because Vala said they’re handmade. A few chariots allow visitors to take a seat in this American-themed attraction.

This free ride is dedicated to former co-owner Jan Vala, who died last year and appreciated carousels and children.

Some existing child attractions have been changed. Train rides are now free, and the Scarecrow Band, around since the late 1990’s, is operating correctly again.

“We try to keep everything updated as much as we can,” Vala said.

Weekend festivals will allow guests to celebrate the season. One weekend, during Halloween, will feature a first-ever trick-or-treat event at Vala's.

For more information, visit valaspumpkinpatch.com.