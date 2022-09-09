P.E.O. awards prestigious STAR Scholarship to GHS graduate

Isabelle Driewer, daughter of Joe and Nicole Driewer and granddaughter of Robert and Carolyn Driewer, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

She was recommended for the scholarship by P.E.O. Chapter AI of Lincoln which is her grandmother’s P.E.O. Chapter, according to a news release.

Isabelle is a 2022 graduate of Gretna High School. She participated on her school’s math team as co-president, engineering club as president, science club, Jazz 1 Band, German club and chess club.

Driewer was also recognized as a NCWIT Nebraska & Southwest Iowa Affiliate Winner, National Honor Society, Nebraska Allstate Band, German National Honor Society, Outstanding soloist – Jazz Band and Elkhorn Band Olympics Gold Medalist – mallet solo. In addition, she has held a part-time job and worked with elementary students by teaching and performing science experiments.

Driewer is attending Rice University in Houston, Texas, this fall. She is majoring in mechanical engineering with a career goal of working at one of NASA’s jet propulsion facilities.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future successes.

Chapter AI has been a part of the Lincoln community since it was organized in 1903.

P.E.O. -- short for Philanthropic Educational Organization -- has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 119,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $398 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The P.E.O. Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College.

Through membership, the P.E.O. has brought together more than half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.

What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 5,800 chapters. To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org.