PepperJax open along Highway 6 in Gretna

A second PepperJax Grill location opened in Gretna last month.

A free-standing building located at 820 S. Highway 6, in front of the Fareway grocery store, the new PepperJax features a drive-thru with dual service lines.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

"The setup allows them to maintain their open kitchen service model for dine-in guests and a grilled, fresh-to-order line for drive-thru customers," according to a story posted Nov. 8 at pepperjaxgrill.com.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” Erin Palladino, chief operating officer, said in the story. “We have been testing different prototypes and the one thing we know is our guest expects the open and transparent kitchen.”

The story said that the new design is considered the future for the brand. Outside of opening new locations, PepperJax will refresh existing locations to showcase the new brand look.

Leading up to Nov. 27 opening, PepperJax offered a VIP Friends and Family event, inviting friends, family, vendors and neighbors to dine for free in exchange for a donation to charity.

"It's a way for our teams to practice in a live customer setting," Palladino said. "Serving for free sort of takes the pressure off the team."

Donations benefited Camp CoHoLo, which provides a typical summer camp experience to children with cancer and blood disorders at the Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center near Gretna.

The first Gretna PepperJax is located at the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall. It opened in April 2019.

"We love the community," Palladino said. "Our guests at the Nebraska outlet mall have been super awesome and having a second location has been great. The team is doing wonderful."

A new location is expected to open in the Elkhorn area next summer.