BASEBALL: Monarchs end slump after hosting Texas CWS practice

The Pinnacle Bank Monarchs recovered from a recent slump with two wins on Monday after hosting the University of Texas baseball team for a College World Series practice on Saturday, June 18.

"It was a great experience," Monarchs head coach Nate McCabe said. "Those guys got to meet Tulo (Troy Tulowitzki), got to see the Hispanic Titanic (Longhorns infielder Ivan Melendez) hit balls out of centerfield. It's pretty cool."

On Monday, the Monarchs won their first game of the day 8-3 at Elkhorn. McCabe said they went through the Antlers' best pitcher.

"We're starting to get teams' best pitchers out of the game and get into the bullpen," he said.

Against the Titans, Pinnacle Bank got a fantastic start from Isaiah O'Brien, who gave up just one earned run on five hits.

"I wish we would have had him in the spring," McCabe said. "That was his second start. He threw three or four innings against Gretna a couple of weekends ago and he threw really well."

The Monarchs head coach added that, when O'Brien got to the fourth inning and pitch count came into the discussion, the starting pitcher told McCabe he was going to finish the game.

"I love that as a coach, so that's what he did," McCabe said. "We played good defense, won the game."

O'Brien got all the production he needed in the first inning, which started when first baseman Brayden Jones reached on an error by Titans second baseman Charlie Pile.

Third baseman Tanner Apgar walked, and a sharp line drive to left by shortstop Jack Burke was dropped by left fielder Logan Lape-Brickman, and Jones came around to score. The next batter, center fielder Jake Franks, drove in Apgar with an RBI single.

"Today the game was dominated by pitching, and we made a couple of mistakes early and we paid for it," Gene's Auto & Truck head coach Bill Lynam said.

O'Brien and Titans starter Brice Wallar both shut down their opposition, but the Titans threatened at the plate in the fourth.

With runners on second and third, O'Brien fielded a grounder and threw to first. After getting the out at first, Jones fired to home, where catcher Jaden Mecseji tagged out Titans third baseman Trenton Andringa for the second out.

O'Brien got out of that inning with a strike out, and faced a tough situation in the fifth when the first two hitters reached base. O'Brien then got three groundouts, one scoring Lape-Brickman, to end the inning and minimize any further damage.

"He's a strong-willed kid (who says) I want to stay in the game when a situation happens," McCabe said. "When they got second and third, nobody out, he found a way to get in the zone for strikes and make the play. ... We're starting to do those little things right, and those things are usually what determines close games. Very happy we're starting to figure it out a little bit."

McCabe added that O'Brien made a great play on a chopper, and that Jones made a great adjustment on a throw down to first after a dropped third strike.

For Lynam, it's another opportunity missed after one-run losses to Gretna and Lincoln Southeast, and the mystery of finding consistency and making the little plays continue to evade the Titans.

"That's the magic of coaching, mystery of coaching so to speak," Lynam said. "(Finding) what motivates someone, what gives them confidence, whether it's experience, energy, there's all kinds of variety of things ... We're still looking for the right mix to get over the hump, but it was a well-played game and we wish we were on the other side."

The Titans drop to 14-9 with the 2-1 loss, while the Monarchs improve to 8-10-1.

Next up for the Titans is a road game at Millard South Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while the Monarchs host Bennington Tuesday at 8 p.m.

