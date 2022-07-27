BASKETBALL: Nebraska Attack 15U wins GUAA National Championship

The Nebraska Attack 15U team became national champions on Monday, July 25, with a 61-57 win over the Pennsylvania Comets in the 2025 Girls Under Armour Association National Championship Game.

Sophomores Lilly Stobbe from Platteview and Rease Murtaugh from Papillion-La Vista were members of the championship team, which finished 33-6 over the summer season.

“Summer basketball is very tough, and it’s a lot of dedication and hard work you have to put into it,” head coach Kevin Freeman said. “Definitely working in practice and off practice and just putting in extra work helped us get to the national championship.”

Throughout the journey, both Murtaugh and Stobbe learned how to be more confident.

“I learned to be confident in everything and go out on the court and play as hard as I can for the minutes I'm in and always be cheering on my team -- whether, if I'm having a bad game or if they're having a bad game, pick them up,” Stobbe said.

Murtaugh added that she can bring the confidence she gained to her sophomore season for the Monarchs this winter.

Meanwhile, Stobbe hopes she can help her Trojans teammates experience the same feeling of winning a championship.

“I want my teammates to feel this feeling because it's the best feeling I've ever felt,” Stobbe said. “So I just want to push them. I want to help them. I want to be by their side with them and lead them into, I don't know, maybe a state championship or district championship.”

Stobbe, Murtaugh and Freeman all described becoming national champions as shocking.

“It was very shocking and unforgettable,” Stobbe said. “It's one of the most memorable feelings I'll ever have. Running onto the court, hugging my teammates.”

“It’s pretty unreal,” Freeman added. “I keep telling the parents, I don’t think you realize, I could coach 15U for the next 10 years and never make it back to the Final Four -- it’s really, really hard.”

Murtaugh said she would “have to agree” that winning the championship was shocking, but also described it as a “very exciting experience and opportunity.”

“This is something that our team has been working on since the first practice and that moment becoming real was just amazing,” Murtaugh said.

The journey began in April, when the Attack began pool play in Hoover, Alabrama, on April 22-24. Their only loss in five games came to the Comets by 10, but Stobbe said that didn’t affect their confidence that they could win in the rematch in the national championship.

Freeman described Murtaugh as an undersized point guard who has grown on the defensive end and overall while playing a lot of minutes. He described Stobbe as being able to “just flat out shoot the ball” and play with energy and effort.

Pool play continued in Mason, Ohio, on July 10-12, when the Attack once again went 4-1 with a lone loss to the West Virginia Thunder.

Once in the national tournament round of 32, the Attack cruised past Canada Elite (64-29) and Become One (37-21) to advance to the quarterfinals.

To get to the final four, the Attack got revenge against Minnesota Fury, who they had lost to previously outside the GUAA pool play, with a 45-41 win.

A comfortable 46-35 win over the Northwest Blazers then sent the Nebraska Attack into the championship game against the Comets.

In the final, the Attack led 17-10 after the first quarter, and 30-21 at halftime. The lead increased to ten after the third, and while a late basket cut into the deficit, the Attack came away as national champions with a 61-57 win.

“Another thing that really did help us was that we had every coach on our bench that game helping us,” said Stobbe, who gave special credit to Zack Isherwood, Freeman, Kevin Krull and Nate Babbitt for helping the team “push through to getting this title.”

The Attack also drew from support from the 16U and 17U teams cheering them on from the sidelines.

“It really did get us going,” Stobbe said. “We also had great energy the whole game. And then we didn't just go to the championship game saying, ‘Oh, this is a good feeling, if we lose, at least we got here.’ No, we got in our huddle afterwards, we said no, we're winning this championship like this. We're taking this home.”

Taking the title home to Nebraska was also something that Stobbe said no one expected, while it was a source of pride for Murtaugh.

“It's a great experience and opportunity to bring this to Nebraska and Nebraska basketball,” Murtaugh said.

After spending some time enjoying the championship, Murtaugh, Stobbe and Freeman will move into preparations for the winter season, as Freeman will coach Stobbe again in his first season as head coach at Platteview.

“He really cares about the game of basketball,” Stobbe said. “He binge watched all the games for four hours, and then (was) just telling us how (the opponents) do their press, how they run their offense, what we needed to watch to really get them on defense and how to make them get turnovers. And he really loves the game of basketball and I'm excited.”

Freeman, meanwhile, is focused on enjoying the little victories as he prepares to take over the Trojans head coaching job after Gary Wood.

“Try to win each day,” Freeman said. “I told the kids, I’m not worried about us in one year, two years down the stretch.”

He added that they aren’t worried about tomorrow, but focused on today and winning each day.

Murtaugh will face off against Stobbe and Freeman on Saturday, Nov. 26, to open the 2022-23 season as Papio hosts Platteview and Gretna in the Hall of Fame Jamboree.