SOCCER: Herzog winner gives 10-man Union Omaha key bounce-back win

A Corey Hertzog winner late in the second half gave 10-man Union Omaha a key 1-0 win over Forward Madison on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to bounce back after their first USL League One loss in over two months.

Union Omaha returned to Werner Park after their first loss in 11 league matches after losing their first match in league play since a 2-0 defeat to Greenville Triumph at home on Saturday, June 18.

With just 38 percent of possession, Union Omaha was mostly on the defensive in the first half of Wednesday’s game.

Los Buhos did manage two shots on target, one on a header by Noe Meza and another on a shot by Luis Gil that was pushed onto the post by Forward Madison goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena.

Midfielder Emir Alihodzic also arched a shot from distance that was just outside the top left corner midway through the half.

At the half, Union Omaha out-shot Forward Madison 7-5, but the visitors had one more shot on target (3-2).

Alihodzic was promptly sent off just five minutes into the second half after he shoved a Forward Madison player inside the penalty area.

Forced to play the remaining 40 minutes down to 10 men, Union Omaha continued to apply the pressure, and found a breakthrough in the 77th minute of the match.

A free kick from several yards outside the penalty box was then passed around and eventually crossed back into the box. Corey Hertzog found the loose ball and knocked a shot into the back of the net.

Los Buhos played strong defensively to close out the match and came away with a 1-0 win to move up to 37 points on the season. Union Omaha (9-10-3) is now one point behind joint-leaders Richmond Kickers and Greenville Triumph with a game in hand.

Next up for Union Omaha is another home match on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. against Chattanooga Red Wolves.