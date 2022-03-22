City Council Recap: La Vista readies for ‘The Link’; looks to fill vacancy

LA VISTA /PAPILLION — The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday, March 15, for their scheduled bi-weekly meetings.

In a unanimous vote that will alter the look and feel of the City Centre and Central Park, the La Vista City Council approved a guaranteed maximum price of $15.9 million with JE Dunn Construction Co. for construction of “The Link”.

The Link is a large wood, concrete and steel pavilion that will sit between the soon-to-be-built Astro Theater in City Centre and La Vista Central Park. The two-story structure will feature bathrooms, concession stands and storage space. Common areas with seating, including a community lawn, will surround both the pavilion and the Astro.

The upper level of The Link has an oversized covered deck area. With a finishing flourish, a wooden dock-like area will extend into the nearby lake. The location not only “links” the City Centre to the park, it also hooks up with the city’s walking paths.

“This is a big part of the vision that you and the citizens laid out,” Mayor Douglas Kindig told the council after the vote.

After four years of concept and design work, The Link is planned to be the central gathering area in a 62-year-old city that has never had one, according to Assistant City Administrator Rita Ramirez.

“(La Vista) was just a little clump of houses,” Ramirez said in an interview. “There was really no commercial spaces, just the little bedroom community.”

“To have this opportunity to create a downtown in your city that didn’t exist before is really rare.”

The Link design has little embellishments that evoke La Vista history. The Roman numeral “IX” is etched into the façade in several locations to remind locals of the “House of Nines”. La Vista’s first builder, Don Decker, offered his homes for a total cost of $9,999, with a $99 down payment and the monthly payment was $99.

As The Link is a gathering space, so, too, did the original village leaders meet around a picnic table at the local park. Even the name The Link tips its hat to when the area was a golf course.

““We are going to have a cool space to do a lot more stuff,” Ramirez said. “Hopefully it creates this great synergy in the center of the city.”

In other business, the council formally accepted the resignation of Councilmember Mike Crawford from his Ward I seat. His resignation was effective March 1.

Crawford, last elected in 2020, has served on the City Council since 2008, and served previously from 1980 to 1984. He resigned for health reasons.

The council has declared a vacancy for the Ward I seat. Kindig will look at application for the seat and conduct interviews. He will make a recommendation for a replacement to the council by April 5. The term of the vacancy runs through December 2024.

Applications can be obtained from the City’s website, cityoflavista.org/citycouncil, or at City Hall, 8116 Park View Blvd. The map of the boundaries of Ward I is also on the City’s website at cityoflavista.org/Ward1Map. The deadline to apply is March 25.

In action, the La Vista City Council:

Amended the Master Fee Ordinance to include a park open green space fee of $100 per event for special events or gatherings.

Released a letter of credit in connection with demolition of the Chili’s Grill and Bar at the La Vista City Centre. Chili’s has moved to its new, nearby location, and the old site razed to make room for a parking garage.

Approved a professional services agreement with Robert Half International, Inc. to provide assistance in filling the vacant financial analyst position. Robert Half with provide a candidate to fill the position temporarily, with the possibility of full time employment.

Approved an agreement between the City of La Vista, the Nebraska Humane Society, Sarpy County, Bellevue, Papillion, Gretna, Ralston and Springfield for animal control services for two years. Specific rates and a license structure have been included to ensure standardization across all cities that contract with the Humane Society. La Vista pet licensing fees would increase from $6.25 for an altered dog or cat and $16.25 for unaltered to $12 for an altered dog or cat and $25 for unaltered.

Authorized the issuance of a request for proposals for printing and mailing services associated with Community Guides, quarterly newsletters and postcards.

Authorized the purchase of a high pressure spray washer for the Public Works Department in an amount not to exceed $15,000.

Reappointed Michael Circo to a three-year term on the Planning Commission.

In Papillion, the city council:

Approved a resolution would adopting General Order No. CA031522-1, an updated set of guidelines establishing and stating rules on the permissible uses of public funds.

Approved a public property lease with Thomas W. Galgerud, for an area of 800 square feet located within Prairie Queen Recreational Area and adjacent to his property for $1 annually.

Approved an agreement between the City of Papillion, the Nebraska Humane Society, Sarpy County, Bellevue, Gretna, La Vista, Ralston and Springfield for animal control services for two years. Specific rates and a license structure have been included to ensure standardization across all cities that contract with the Humane Society. Papillion pet licensing fees would be $12 for an altered dog or cat and $25 for unaltered.

Amended the Master Fee Schedule regarding the Eagle Hills and Tara Hills golf courses. There will be an across-the-board increase of $1 per round for nine or 18-holes. Additionally, there is a $100 increase for a season senior pass from $649 to $749, a $50 increase for a season range pass from $399 to $449, and the senior age changes from 55 to 60.

Approved a property exchange between the City of Papillion, Sophie’s Place, LLC and Prairie Queen, LLC.

Mayor David Black announced the groundbreaking for the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Foundation Memorial will be held on March 29 at 2 p.m. at SumTur Amphitheater. Former Nebraska Senator and former U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel will be the keynote speaker.

The La Vista City Council will next meet on Tuesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. at 8116 Park View Blvd. The Papillion City Council will next meet on Tuesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at 1046 W Lincoln St.

