Construction begins on Applewood Creek Trail in La Vista

A trail running along Applewood Creek in La Vista's Portal Ridge subdivision will soon pass under Giles Road and connect further north past Brentwood Drive.

The City of La Vista announced construction is commencing on the $2.7 million Applewood Creek Trail Project, which consists of a 10-foot-wide trail from south of Giles Road between 101st and 103rd Streets in Portal Ridge.

The trail will go north behind properties along 101st Street, with the creek separating the Mayfair and Val Vista subdivisions. The trail will go about half a mile north of Giles Road in the vicinity of Portal Elementary School, connecting to the Cimarron Woods sanitary and improvement district, where the trail would meet a park featuring a splash pad.

Construction is expected to be finished next summer. The project includes a pedestrian underpass at Giles Road and a pedestrian bridge over Applewood Creek north of Brentwood Drive, according to a news release.

An existing pedestrian bridge over the creek can be found near 102nd Street and Centennial Road, where the sidewalk connects back to the trail. Another connection to the trail from Portal Ridge is located along 103rd Street north of Elm Drive.

The city cautioned motorists to expect lane restrictions on Giles Road related to the construction of the pedestrian underpass. The south half of the underpass will be built this year, while the north half will be completed next spring.

Funding for the project is shared with 80% provided from federal sources, 20% from city funds and a $250,000 grant from the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

A project factsheet describes the purpose of the trail project as expanding alternative transportation options and recreational opportunities while improving connectivity with other trails.