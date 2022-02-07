Councils, county board take action

PAPILLION/LA VISTA -- The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday, Feb. 1 for their separate scheduled bi-weekly meetings, as did the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners for its weekly Tuesday afternoon meeting.

In La Vista, the city council:

• Approved an amendment to the Future Land Use Map of La Vista’s Comprehensive Plan to modify the designation of a 50-foot by 50-foot property and associated right of way at 8001 S 132nd St. from high-density residential to industrial. Owner Steve La Hood wants to convert the existing structure, an old MUD pump house, into an artist studio space to paint and store his artwork. He plans to add a second story to the structure, bringing it into compliance with building and life safety codes, and constructing some additional site improvements. The council also rezoned the property.

“Kind of like your own man cave, just off-site,” quipped La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig.

• Approved an ordinance designating the name of the access road and fire lane through Central Park as “Central Park Plaza." The access road provides a connection to the Central Park Pavilion and the service docks for the Astro Event Center, and postal addresses for these locations need to be created.

• Approved amendments to Chapter 150 of the La Vista Municipal Code to update city building codes and regulations. The City regularly adopts updated building codes as new versions are released. The council also updated other sections of the La Vista Municipal Code as a result of legislative changes from 2019 and 2020 Unicameral sessions.

• Approved amendment No. 1 to the professional services agreement with RDG Planning and Design for additional professional services associated with final design and construction of the 84th Street Redevelopment Project, known as “The Link”, for $900,930.

Phase one consisted of selecting plans for civic spaces along the 84th Street corridor, including a facility connecting the City Centre development with the adjacent park to provide amenities. For phase two, this agreement authorizes final design work, preparation of construction plans and construction management services.

• Approved a Construction Management at Risk contract with JE Dunn Construction Company, authorizing preconstruction services for $15,000 for the Central Park Pavilion and Site Improvement Project.

• Authorized the selection of RDG Planning -- Design and Gruen Gruen & Associates for a Land Use Plan and Market Analysis of the city for $40,000.

• Approved the purchase of four portable radios from Motorola Solutions Inc. for $25,050. The radios are needed for four recruit officers currently attending the police academy. Motorola is a sole-source provider and prices are based off their contract with the State of Nebraska.

• A certificate of appreciation was presented to Ofc. Karl Meister of the La Vista Police Department for five years of service. Among his services to the community, Meister is credited with life-saving actions during the Sonic restaurant mass shooting in Bellevue last year.

In Papillion, the city council:

• Approved 2022 summer fireworks licenses, valid from June 25 through July 4, to 10 applicants who have held a license continuously for at least five years.

Bellino Fireworks -- Don Bellino (for-profit, 25 years consecutively).

Stannard Fireworks -- Michaela Riepl (for-profit, 25 years consecutively).

St. Columbkille Shepherds -- Arlin Hunter (nonprofit, 25 years consecutively).

Sarpy County Swim Club -- Eric Rees (nonprofit, 22 years consecutively).

Echoes Softball -- Thomas Grayson (nonprofit, 22 years consecutively).

Tangier Shrine Center -- Gary Unger (nonprofit, 20 years consecutively).

Papillion-La Vista Optimist Club -- Fred Uhe (nonprofit, 19 years consecutively).

Papillion-La Vista Spirit Football -- Leigh Jochimsen (nonprofit, 16 years

consecutively).

American Legion Post #32 -- Dave Doolen (nonprofit, 16 years consecutively).

Wellspring Church -- Joe Chase (nonprofit, 5 years consecutively).

Four additional licenses may be issued in the coming weeks if the council approves a change to city ordinance, which only allows for 12 fireworks permits per season. As the number of annual permits has become an ongoing issue, the council will send the issue to committee for further study.

Related, the council approved of a License Agreement with American Legion Post 32, 230 W Lincoln St., allowing them to use a small parcel of City Park property next to the Legion’s property for a fireworks tent from June 21 to July 9.

• Approved a Master Right of Way Agreement with Raven Northbrook, LLC, allowing for the installation and maintenance of four private telecommunications cables under Capehart Road at approximately 150th Street, connecting its properties north and south of Capehart Road.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners entered into an agreement with Matrix Consulting Group for a County Staffing Analysis and Optimization Plan. The study would review current staffing levels to determine if adequate based on current processes and workload, identify skill gaps and streamline business processes.

The work will also identify staffing levels needed based on population growth projections for future planning. The study will take approximately six months to complete, with a final report submitted to the county for review. The total fee is $120,000.

The La Vista City Council will next meet on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at 8116 Park View Blvd. The Papillion City Council will next meet on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at 1046 W Lincoln St. The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion.

