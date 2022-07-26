FedEx seeking more workers for new Papillion distribution center

The new FedEx distribution center south of Steel Ridge opened earlier this month and is hiring for more than 70 positions.
The FedEx facility will employ close to 200 workers once fully staffed, according to senior manager Chris DeMarque. However, he said a recent two-day job fair yielded only 20 applicants for the remaining jobs.
While over a hundred workers have been hired, absenteeism has been a problem for the logistics company, too.
“This job is hard,” DeMarque said. “It is tough, physical work.”
He said hiring is difficult with the amount of existing distribution centers in the area — all competing for the same workers. Amazon is also opening a large distribution center nearby, although its opening has been delayed.
However, the new 318,000- square-foot FedEx facility in Steel Ridge South is working very smoothly and efficiently, and much needed, DeMarque said.
“From where we came from, we were packed to the gills,” he said.
Across the street to the north, the new main building for H&H Chevrolet is progressing.
The 63,000-square-foot headquarters is on schedule to open early next year.