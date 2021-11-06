Government recap: Sarpy continues building boom

PAPILLION/LA VISTA -- The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday, Nov. 2 for their separate, scheduled bi-weekly meetings, as did the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners for its weekly Tuesday afternoon meeting.
A presentation given to all area government entities by the county’s economic development corporation reported Sarpy County’s record year of building valuations has reached over $2.1 billion.
Josh Charvat, business development manager from Grow Sarpy, informed the board of an additional $200 million in valuations for the third quarter of 2021. It is $30 million more than the third quarter of 2020.
Some of the biggest builders include H&H Chevrolet with $15.4 million for 63,000 square feet; Fred's Heating and Air with $3.7 million for 42,000 square feet; and Fat Brain Toys with $1.8 million for 195,000 square feet.
Sarpy’s housing market is also seeing improvement, with 339 multi-family housing units approved this quarter, and 598 in single-family platted lots issued.
Charvat said the biggest challenge facing the county is its labor force. The county reached an all-time low of 1.3% unemployment.
“There are a lot of jobs out there, and not a lot of people to fill them,” Charvat said.
Actions by the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners include:
• Approved an agreement with Carlson West Povondra Architects for a Juvenile System Evaluation and Improvement Study for $81,500. The study will review and benchmark existing conditions and services, evaluate best practices, forecast future capacity and space needs, review options for funding sources and develop options for moving forward. It is the first step in the creation of a juvenile justice campus at 96th Street and Portal Road.
• Approved a bid by PowerTech for $130,365 for a sheriff’s office generator.
• Approved a bid to CCS Presentation Systems for the boardroom's audio video upgrade for $126,396.
• Approved an agreement with Kutak Rock, LLP to provide assistance and compliance services in response to federal legislation related to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) and other proposed legislation targeting infrastructure, social services and economic development. Sarpy County will receive $36.3 million in ARPA funding.
• Approved the vacation of Pat Circle and parts of Lots 3 and 4 located in the Highway 31 and I-80 Business Park Number 1. The Heimes Group LLC requested the vacation.
In La Vista, the city council:
• Approved a replat located at 8201 Harrison Street to split the existing lot into two separate lots. Bethany Funeral Home is located on this property, with half the lot vacant. The property owner has applied to subdivide, so the undeveloped portion can be sold for future development.
• The destruction of the Chili’s at the City Centre may be imminent, as the council authorized the advertisement for bids for demolition and site preparation with respect to the building.
• Authorized the purchase of security cameras for City Hall, the community center, community development, library and Public Works facilities from Convergint Technologies for $95,000.
• Authorized the purchase of two 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles and two 2022 Ford Police Explorer unmarked vehicles from Anderson Ford, Lincoln; up-fitting from 911 Custom, Overland Park, Kansas; radios from Motorola Solutions, Chicago; and mobile computer equipment from Bizco, Lincoln, all for $180,000.
• Authorized the purchase of one 2021 Western Star 4700 Tandem Axle Dump Truck from Truck Center Companies, Omaha, for $272,000.
• Approved an agreement with Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to provide interim human resources director services.
• Crystal Larson received a service award for five years in the administration department.
In Papillion, the city council:
• Approved Nikhil Mehta's request for a special fireworks permit to celebrate the religious holiday of Diwali on Friday, Nov. 26 from 8 to 10 p.m. The applicant has indicated only consumer-grade fireworks will be used during the celebration.
• Approved a recommendation for a Class I liquor license for SKPN, LLC dba Sushi Karma, 248 Olson Drive, Ste 101, and manager application for Teresa A. Helenihi.
• Approved a preliminary plat for the Highway 370 mixed-use development, generally located on the northwest corner of South Washington Street and Highway 370 (by the water tower.) The district is proposed to develop a mix of residential, civic, office and commercial uses. The applicant is 84-370 Main Street, LLC.
• Rejected a proposed ordinance to change zoning regulations for residential trash enclosures.
• Approved a Change of Zone application for Papio Park LLC to adjust a boundary between areas designated R-4 multiple-family residential and CC community commercial residential. A final plat was then approved, making way for the Seventy Two Place subdivision near 72nd Street and Schram Road.
• Approved services for a topographic survey by Thompson, Dreessen & Dorner Inc. for street extensions at North Beadle, North Osage and East Third streets. The survey is required for the 2021-2022 street extensions project.
• Orin Orchard has been selected the next deputy chief of the Papillion Police Department. He has worked for the department for 26 years.
• Police Chief Chris Whitted was recently named to the Papillion La Vista Community School’s Hall of Fame.