Government recap: Sarpy continues building boom

PAPILLION/LA VISTA -- The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday, Nov. 2 for their separate, scheduled bi-weekly meetings, as did the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners for its weekly Tuesday afternoon meeting.

A presentation given to all area government entities by the county’s economic development corporation reported Sarpy County’s record year of building valuations has reached over $2.1 billion.

Josh Charvat, business development manager from Grow Sarpy, informed the board of an additional $200 million in valuations for the third quarter of 2021. It is $30 million more than the third quarter of 2020.

Some of the biggest builders include H&H Chevrolet with $15.4 million for 63,000 square feet; Fred's Heating and Air with $3.7 million for 42,000 square feet; and Fat Brain Toys with $1.8 million for 195,000 square feet.

Sarpy’s housing market is also seeing improvement, with 339 multi-family housing units approved this quarter, and 598 in single-family platted lots issued.

Charvat said the biggest challenge facing the county is its labor force. The county reached an all-time low of 1.3% unemployment.

“There are a lot of jobs out there, and not a lot of people to fill them,” Charvat said.