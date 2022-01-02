Heath announces bid for second term as district court clerk

PAPILLION -- Sarpy County District Court Clerk Dori Heath has announced she will seek a second term in 2022.

In a press release, Heath said she has “worked hard on the administrative side to prepare the office and staff for the future and not just for ‘right now’.”

“Sarpy County is experiencing exponential growth and I want this office to be prepared,” Heath said in the release. “It is not good enough to just make one or two improvements and call it a day. My goal is to prepare this office for the future so it can successfully perform its mandated responsibilities well beyond my tenure. Sarpy County taxpayers absolutely deserve the best from their county and state officials.”

Heath had been elected four times to serve as the Colfax County District Court clerk prior to relocating to Sarpy County. She related that the difference in staff size between Colfax and Sarpy meant she had experience in all facets of the district clerk’s office. This not only gave her more experience than other candidates, but she took that lesson to have her 12 member staff in Sarpy County cross-trained, she said.

“I feel like it runs a lot smoother when everyone is experienced in everything going on within the office,” Heath said. “The constituents are better served.”

Heath said she worked to modernize the office, from office furniture to updated computing power, which she said should serve the clerk’s office well as state mandated changes to e-filing come online in January. She said the new efforts will increase efficiency as the county grows.

“I believe I have proved to run a professional, streamlined office that is beneficial to the public’s needs,” Heath said.

For more information, visit her website, votedoriheath.com.

