Kids compete in Nebraska Optimist PPK Champions
Kids compete in Nebraska Optimist PPK Champions

PAPILLION -- Six area kids placed top five in the finals of the Nebraska Optimist Tri Star Football Punt, Pass, & Kick Contest at Abel Stadium at Nebraska Wesleyan University on Oct. 3 in Lincoln.

Representing the Papillion-La Vista Club chapter of Optimist International, they were part of 123 contestants from 16 Nebraska Optimist Club local contests and competed for five trophies in each of 10 age categories for both gender divisions.

Winners include:

Age 6 -- Boys: Ben Penas, third place.

Age 8 -- Boys: Maddox Spilker, fifth place.

Age 9 -- Boys: Truman Grams, fifth place.

Age 8 -- Girls: Eva Lewis, second place

Age 11 -- Girls: Chelsey Strong, fourth place.

Age 12 -- Girls: Ava Mundil, second place.

