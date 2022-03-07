La Vista police officers receive lifesaving awards

PAPILLION/LA VISTA -- The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday, March 1 for their scheduled bi-weekly meetings, as did the Papillion La Vista Community School’s Board of Education on Monday, Feb. 28.

In La Vista, the City Council recognized one former and three current La Vista police officers who earned the department’s Life Saving Award. It is given to any employees who distinguish themselves by performing an exceptional act, in the line of duty, which through disregard of personal safety or by prompt and alert action result in the saving of a human life.

On Dec. 14, 2021, Officers James Berger (now with the U.S. Marshals Service) and Derek Schwartz answered a rescue call for a 40-year-old female who had overdosed on narcotics. The officers arrived within three minutes and found the victim not breathing and turning blue. Lifesaving measures were implemented, with Schwartz doing chest compressions and Berger administering Narcan to combat the effects of fentanyl. Berger connected an automated external defibrillator, at which time fire personnel showed up.

On Feb. 7, Officers Brian Mittelbrun and Sean Dooling checked on the well-being of a man who had not shown up to work. When a search of the man’s apartment was fruitless, the officers decided to check the garage. Upon opening the door, the missing man was found in his running vehicle. The officers got him out of the car and the garage to safety. He had suffered a diabetic reaction, and would have succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning had Mittelbrun and Dooling not done a thorough search.

“Bottom line, it’s the guys and gals with the boots on the ground that really makes the difference,” La Vista Mayor Douglas Kindig said.

Kindig also recognized several members of the Greater Omaha Chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction, and proclaimed the week of March 6 thru March 12 as Women in Construction Week.

NAWIC promotes the employment and advancement of women in the construction industry, and is “a driving force in fostering community development through renovation and beautification projects; promotion of skilled trade careers; and a positive vision of the future”, according to the proclamation.

“I am just brought to tears by you guys stepping out, becoming what you want to become,” Councilor Terrilyn Quick told the NAWIC members.

Other actions by the La Vista City Council include:

• Amended the master fee ordinance to include a park open green space fee of $100 per event for special events or gatherings.

• Approved an agreement with RDG Planning and Design to provide a land use plan update and market analysis for $40,000.

• Amended an agreement with City Ventures for grade control improvements for City Centre Lot 14 for an additional $2,045.

• Authorized the purchase of 31 Dell computers for various city departments for $58,667.

• Awarded a contract to McAnany Construction Inc. of Shawnee, Kansas for the installation of ultra-thin bonded asphalt system on select residential streets in a neighborhood northeast of Greenleaf Drive and Giles Road for $258,500.

• Reappointed Harold Sargus for a three-year term on the Planning Commission.

The council also heard a presentation by RDG Planning and Design of the nearly finalized plans for an area of Central Park known as "The Link," east of 84th Street near the new City Centre. The future community-gathering spot could cost up to $16 million.

***

In Papillion, the City Council approved multiple resolutions and an ordinance, giving the go ahead for Phase 3 of the Ashbury Hills Development Project at 120th Street and Schramm Road. This mixed-use subdivision will feature single-family homes, multi-resident dwellings, commercial space and recreation space. All told, there will be over 300 lots developed at a cost of over $120 million.

At the other end of the spectrum, the council approved a 10-year lease agreement with the Papillion Boy Scouts of America, Troop 60, for use of the Boy Scout Cabin in Papillion City Park for $1 a year.

The council also granted four remaining requests for 2022 fireworks license summer sales to First Lutheran Church, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Papillion-La Vista South Legion Baseball and the Papillion South Titan Band Boosters. There have been 14 licenses issued for the season.

***

The Papillion La Vista Community School’s Board of Education meeting on Feb. 28 was short on action.

In fact, the only item up for approval was a review of the district’s policy regarding the school administration. No changes were made, and the board acknowledged the review.

The board recognized Papillion La Vista High School’s newly-crowned wrestling champions Tyler Durden and Nick Hamilton, as well as PLHS coach Chris Curry and assistant coach Scott Curry.

There was also moment of silence for two PLCS employees who recently passed, Walnut Creek Elementary custodian Patrick Kirts and PLCS van rider Mike Hansen.

In his report, Superintendent Andrew Rikli noted that COVID-19 positive tests continue to decrease in the schools and the district remains “mask optional." The board also heard a report on an innovative program that teaches language skills to kindergarten to second graders.

The PLCS Board of Education will next meet on Monday, March 14 at 6 p.m. at the PLCS Central Office, 420 S Washington St. The La Vista City Council will next meet on Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. at 8116 Park View Blvd. The Papillion City Council will next meet on Tuesday, March 15 at 7 p.m. at 1046 W Lincoln St.

