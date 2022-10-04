Mayor David Black unchallenged as Papillion's CEO

Running unopposed in this November’s general election, David Black prepares to enter his fourth term as Papillion’s mayor with the same overriding concern that has marked his 13-year tenure.

“You have people say ‘We don’t want Papillion to grow, stop the growth,’” Black said. “You aren’t stopping growth. It is coming whether we want it or not. I’ve never been one to say stop the growth. It’s been more of ‘how do we manage the growth in a way that we don’t lose who we are?’”

Since 2019, Black has overseen a remarkable change that has transformed Papillion from a small town to a regional economic powerhouse. With the rise of industrial and technology facilities to an influx of new residents, he said there has been substantial and purposeful planning and implementation in creating a government capable of supporting the city’s future.

“We’ve signed boundary agreements now with every city in Sarpy County,” Black said. “We know the expanse of our ultimate development.”

Giving context, he said from the city’s northeast corner (around 48th Street and Cornhusker Road) to the southwest corner (at 192nd Street and Capehart Road) is half the width of Omaha. Long range, Papillion’s population could be between 70,000 and 90,000.

City planning to retain the community cohesion and hometown feel is “possible, but it’s got to be purposeful.”

It is not a position that Black said he ever expected to be in. The former city council president was appointed mayor in 2009 following the sudden resignation of James Blinn.

“In some ways, I still feel like the new guy,” he said. “I wasn’t looking for the mayor’s job when I got it, and I never aspired to it. So when I woke up and I am the mayor, I had to deal with a couple of issues … part of it was I will deal with this and move on.

“I sat in my office back here with the door shut thinking ‘this city is in trouble.’ I don’t know anything about government. I don’t know about city operations and I don’t know about police or fire or public works. I come from the business world.”

Currently the vice president of commercial lending at Pinnacle Bank, he said a lifetime of work — from his parents’ small business to banking — provided a solution.

“What made sense to me at the moment, and it still affects me today, I thought, ‘Public works is just a big construction company’, and in that sense, every one company has a product or a service. It has revenue and expense, and I can understand those terms,” he said.

“I can run a company as long as I have good people who can run the business.”

He said that by thinking as a CEO, he was able to visualize every department of city government as a division of a diverse corporation and pick good people to run them and get out of the way.

The interim period also included healing some rifts within the community and strengthening bonds between the city and civic groups.

“After those first 18 months, and the issues were taken care of, I felt some good things were going on with some relationships with some organizations,” he said. “I thought, ‘Maybe I’ll just do it one time to enjoy the benefits of where we are at.’”

Then the next election came, and he said he was excited to see what came next. Then another election. Now, his upcoming fourth Election Day.

Each term has brought new challenges and new opportunities he wanted to see through, he said. When running for office in 2018, one of his focuses was industrial development.

Black points to the new facilities in the western side of the city, such as Papillion Foods and the speculative construction in areas like Steel Ridge. He said businesses want to avoid delays in planning and building, and Papillion’s central location and proximity to Interstates 29 and 80 make it ideal.

He noted that there were 250,000- to 300,000-square-foot buildings with vacancy.

“As soon as those were built, people started moving in,” he said.

The challenge of the next term is having available land with accompanying sewer systems to meet demand. The Unified Southern Sarpy Wastewater System, which broke ground in April, should fulfill that need in the southern section of the county. Black said funding is in place for the first three years, and work continues to solidify future financing.

With new business comes new jobs, new citizens and new demands on city services, which Black said has required city government to reasonably grow and adapt by putting procedures in place to transfer the institutional memory of Papillion’s long-time employees into a set of best practices.

Another project Black championed in 2018 was the Papillion Landing. The community center’s development was a direct response for the city’s future need for a centralized gathering place.

Despite opening at the beginning of the pandemic, Black said he is pleased by the facility, as well its staff’s ability to adapt to a post COVID-19 dynamic.

The Landing and community events such as Winter Wonderland and, especially, Papillion Days are essential to keep Papillion’s small-town feel by creating opportunities to socialize. Black said an agreement with the Papillion Community Foundation and increased city funding would allow Papillion Days to grow and improve.

“I used to think of that as just a fun event, but looking at it for the last 10 years and what it does for the community — that massive, once year shot in the arm where everybody gets together,” he said.

Black recognized affordable housing and improvements to the downtown district are issues of ongoing work and examination, and not exclusive to Papillion. But he said he feels invigorated about his next term.

“I’m excited to see where we end up in four years,” he said.