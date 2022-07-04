Metro shifting to regional focus, invites cities to join

Omaha’s transit authority is shifting to become a regional entity, and it’s inviting communities in Sarpy County and elsewhere in the metro to join — if they want.

The move reflects the importance of interconnectedness and with working across jurisdictional lines on public transportation.

The board overseeing Omaha’s Metro transit voted Thursday, June 23, to convert from the Transit Authority of the City of Omaha into a Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority of Omaha, taking advantage of a change in state statute approved by lawmakers in 2019. The change takes effect Aug. 1.

“We’re taking on the challenge to provide for the people in the community and connect them to the places that matter,” board member Daniel Lawse said in a news release.

Lauren Cencic, Metro’s CEO, said the conversion opens the door for Metro to bring its public transportation services beyond Omaha’s city limits — although it won’t extend beyond the state line into the Iowa communities in the metro such as Council Bluffs or Carter Lake.

Metro currently provides contracted services in Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston and Council Bluffs. Those cities — except Council Bluffs — now have the opportunity to join the regional transit authority, although Metro’s service area will remain the same for now.

“You do have to have a starting point of conversation,” said La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig. “We’ve got to look at it, if it’s good for the city.”

Cencic said the change “acknowledges that our region goes beyond downtown Omaha,” which is a “vital step in creating a more connected, prosperous region.”

The move also provides flexibility for Metro’s funding, allowing it to levy up to 10 cents per $100 in taxable valuation within its jurisdiction. As part of that, Metro will shift to having an elected board, likely starting in 2024.

Kindig said he’s already heard from some concerned citizens worried their property taxes would go up, which wouldn’t happen — unless La Vista ultimately joins Metro, which would then allow the authority’s elected board to levy a tax on La Vista residents.

Papillion’s government is interested in learning more about the regional authority, said communications manager Trenton Albers.

“Until we understand what regional means and how it could support the residents and employers of Sarpy County, we don’t have a position,” Albers said in an email. “As Sarpy County grows both in terms of population and industry, public transportation could provide a critical connection between residents and employment centers. But as a city government, we need more information before being able to understand if this model could be right for Papillion.”

For La Vista, the potential ridership — and the cost per rider — would be something that would need to be evaluated, Kindig said. There was a prior effort to run a van to La Vista, but it was ended because it couldn’t draw enough interest.

If $5 gas becomes the new normal, perhaps that would be different. But Kindig — who once rode the bus as a commuter himself, decades ago — said the metropolitan area has always had a culture where people want to drive themselves.

“I hope conversation on this leads to something,” Kindig said. “We’ll definitely be willing to listen.”

Metro had already been a part of multiple regional initiatives, such as the Heartland 2050 plan developed by the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency. Those planning efforts have stressed the importance of transportation. For example, MAPA found that expanding regional transit could add up to 8,000 new jobs and create an economic impact of $1.8 billion in business revenue for the region by 2050.

“Those conversations and those efforts have really emphasized and reiterated the need to think about how people move throughout the whole region, and not just within a city,” Cencic said. “This is an opportunity for us to continue to make improvements on some of those big ideas that have been shared for years.”

