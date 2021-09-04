Papillion 2021 Community Survey online now

This week, the City of Papillion announced that the Papillion 2021 Community Survey is now available online for public participation.

Residents can find the survey at papillion.org under “Papillion News” or at polco.us/papillion2021. The survey will be open through Sept. 10.

Those results play a role in guiding strategic planning, budget prioritization, and future city projects and initiatives, according to a statement. Its feedback creates a better understanding for how the community views the progress of Papillion, as well as areas for improvement.

The survey’s 30 sections includes questions, like:

Please rate each of the following characteristics as they relate to Papillion as a whole (Excellent to Don’t Know)

-- Overall economic health of Papillion.

-- Overall quality of the transportation system (auto, bicycle, foot, bus) in Papillion.

-- Overall design or layout of Papillion's residential and commercial areas (e.g., homes, buildings, streets, parks, etc.).

-- Overall quality of the utility infrastructure (water, sewer, storm water, electric, gas).