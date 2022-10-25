Papillion Fire Department Chief Bill Bowes plans to retire

Bill Bowes plans to retire as chief of the Papillion Fire Department early next year.

Bowes was hired as Papillion’s second professional fire chief in 2006. His last day is tentatively March 31, 2023.

“The Papillion and La Vista communities have been wonderful to work in,” Bowes said in a news release. “I have been fortunate to meet and work with so many great people along the way, and I’m proud to have had the opportunity to make a positive impact on the quality of life in this area.”

Including time spent with the Omaha Fire Department, Bowes will finish his career with more than 38 years of service in firefighting, including 16 years as PFD chief, according to a City of Papillion news release.

Bowes guided the PFD through several milestones, including the transitioning to a fully professional staff in 2010 and expanding professional services to La Vista in 2014. He also helped open a new fire station in 2009.

When he was hired, the department had 18 career firefighters and 20 volunteers in one fire station. The department now has 60 professional firefighters and eight other staff members across four stations, two in Papillion and two in La Vista.

“Bill has been everything you could ask for in a leader,” Papillion Mayor David Black said. “He’s guided the department through tremendous growth and change, and he’s been a trusted, friendly face to each of the communities the department serves. Bill is an individual with great integrity, and we’ve also been fortunate to have him make a positive impact on our staff through our employee leadership program.”