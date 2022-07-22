Papillion, La Vista mayors share lunch with British lawmakers

The mayors of Papillion, La Vista and Ralston practiced their diplomacy over lunch Friday when they hosted two members of Parliament of the United Kingdom.

They met for lunch at The Sojourn Cafe in downtown Ralston with Scott Benton, who represents Blackpool South, and Tom Hunt, who represents Ipswich. Both are members of the governing Conservative Party, and the mayors are all Republicans.

Rep. Don Bacon's office organized the visit through the State Department's International Visitor Leadership Program, which facilitates short-term visits for current and emerging foreign leaders that reflect participants' professional interests and U.S. foreign policy goals.

“We wanted to share a slice of the 2nd District featuring some of our smaller communities, and give the MPs a chance to share some ideas and thoughts," Bacon said in a statement through a spokesperson.

Black told the Papillion Times that this was the the second time he's participated in an IVLP visit, which he said helps to build international relationships and improve trade relations.

The IVLP's citizen diplomacy "relies on the commitment and skills of volunteer-based community organizations across the United States," according to its website.

The visiting MPs learned about how government works in Nebraska, including the state's unique, officially nonpartisan unicameral Legislature and, at the local level, sanitary and improvement districts. Bacon said they wanted to understand the roles of mayors and city councils, and Kindig said they also asked about economic development and taxing authority.

Benton and Hunt planned to travel to Boston and Washington, D.C., as part of their trip.

While their purpose was to learn about our government system, Black said they did talk about the British system, which has a more centralized government than the U.S.

"It was interesting to compare and contrast," Black said.

Schools in the U.K. aren't operated by local school districts in the same was as the U.S., which Kindig notes has the potential to be dangerous because it makes it easier to adopt national curriculum changes. Local councils don't have the same level of oversight and taxing authority that city and county governments do in the United States.

"I'm a local control guy," Kindig said. "It is still much more state controlled over there."

Kindig said he enjoyed visiting with people who are involved in politics but working in a different democratic system. He said they both had respect for the U.S. system, which he said was telling -- especially at a time when many are calling for political reform.

"It was a lot of fun," Kindig said. "As we all know, there's a lot of us that think (our system of government) could be better, and it can be better, but there's a lot of us that want to throw out the old way of doing it, and outside the United States' borders, we've got a lot of respect on how we do it."