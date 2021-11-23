Petition seeks to recall PLCS Board member Fisher

Fisher said she would not address the allegations.

“I want people to look at all the facts, look at my entire career, and make a determination,” Fisher said.

She said her parents instilled in her a sense of civic responsibility, and she started by being a steward of proper classroom sizes.

“It’s about making sure our students have the educational opportunities they deserve. For me, this is what my service has been about," Fisher said.

There have been no effective recall petitions in Sarpy County since at least 2008, not to anyone’s memory in the Sarpy County Election Office. The last two attempts occurred in Bellevue in 2017 and 2019 for city council seats.

The Sarpy County Election Commission said in a statement it is working closely with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office and Nebraska Secretary of State to ensure all actions fall within the bounds of state election law.

If at least 7,229 signatures are gathered and delivered in time, the Sarpy Election Commissioner has 15 business days to determine whether there are a sufficient number of signatures and if they are genuine. If so, a recall election can proceed and the election commissioner will notify both Fisher and the PLCS.

After receiving notice, the PLCS has 21 days to call the election. If they fail to do so, the Sarpy County District Court can call the election. The PLCS would work with the election commissioner to schedule the election.

