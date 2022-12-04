Santa Sightings planned at Papillion Landing

Papillion will host a several events that feature opportunities to see Santa.
According to a Santa Sightings schedule, those events include:
• Thursday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m. – bingo with buddies at Papillion Landing Field House.
• Thursday, Dec. 15, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Christmas cookies, hot cocoa and music with The Pluckin' Nutz at Papillion Landing Chrysalis Suites
• Thursday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m. – holiday harmonies at the Papillion Public Library.
• Saturday, Dec. 17, 9 to 11 a.m. – breakfast with Santa at Papillion Landing.
• Saturday, Dec. 17, 11:30 a.m. – music movement class at Papillion Landing Community Gym.
• Wednesday, Dec. 21, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. – tot time (9:30 a.m.) and child watch (10:15 a.m.) at Papillion Landing.