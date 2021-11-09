Sarpy Chamber awards 2021 best

Papillion’s Kahler-Dolce Mortuary took the title of Business of the Year (one to 24 employees.) Kahler-Dolce supports area schools and organizations like the Sarpy YMCA, with yearly donations to its Strong Kids and Silver Sneakers programs. They have also sponsored events with the Midlands Community Foundation for over 40 years, the Papillion Police Department, Papillion and Springfield fire departments and Sarpy County Sherriff’s Office.

Offutt Collision Repair in Bellevue was recognized as Business of the Year (25-plus employees.) To adjust to the pandemic, Offutt Collision implemented new online photo estimating software and updated to a 3-D measuring system. It allows customers to take pictures of damage without having to come into their facility. They are also focused on supporting and giving back to local schools, churches, chambers and men and women in uniform.

Renee Hennings was named Business Leader of the Year. With over 25 years of experience as an independent insurance agent, Hennings shows great leadership at UNICO in La Vista, as well as in the Sarpy Chamber T.I.P.S. Group Fusion. During the pandemic, she organized events to support local business and enlisted Fusion and UNICO to help collect food for the Tri-City Food Pantry.