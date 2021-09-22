Grow Sarpy partners with local businesses to promote skilled trades with students

Local opportunities in the skilled trades are being highlighted as a viable career path, an effort between Grow Sarpy and a number of its business partners.
The project features Introduction to Construction kits, 950 of which were donated at the beginning of the school year to students across the county: to eighth graders in Gretna Public Schools and Springfield Platteview Community Schools and to ninth graders in Bellevue Public Schools and Papillion-La Vista Community Schools.
The bags, which feature the logos of the companies who helped donate items to fill them, focus on construction safety as well as the greater industry include items like safety glasses, work gloves, hearing protection, a tape measure, carpenter pencil, basic first aid kit and more.
Lack of workforce has been a big issue for employers, according to Grow Sarpy, formerly the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation. The Introduction to Construction kits was one idea to help the situation.
“Many of our investors are in the construction or manufacturing industry,” Charvat said. “From them, one of the biggest problems we heard is there are not a lot of students coming up into that, that its kind of hard to get representatives of the skilled trades there and talking to students.
“They were really excited to kind of join the effort. It’s a good opportunity to familiarize students and parents with these companies but also show that these companies are interested, whether they want to come work for them or just join the industry. They all rely on each other to get projects done.”
The bags contain some of the basic tools often used by trade professionals, also useful to students taking “shop” classes.
“As they start kind of being exposed to those classes, we thought it would be nice if they would be able to have nice items that are their own,” Charvat said.
The hope is that students will hang onto the tools throughout high school, using them in class or potentially completing small projects over the summer.
“The broad goal is, how do we expose career opportunity in the trades to students?” Charvat said. “How do we expose those opportunities to their parents? Apprenticeships, a construction management degree at a four-year college, community college… all these opportunities and helping to show students these opportunities are out there. Based off of our population growth, we’ll be building for as long as they’ll be around.”
Alongside the Introduction to Construction Kits, a list of company representatives willing to visit with students in the classroom about career opportunities in their respective fields were provided to the schools.
“It’s difficult to add that onto your already busy schedule,” Charvat said. “We’re hoping we could find the two contacts and provide those and get some of those conversations going.
“It’s a good time to grow our business partnerships with the schools as they’re focusing more on those skills and careers. There are certainly great opportunities in the skilled trades and we want to be making sure kids aren’t intimated or these careers aren’t dismissed.”
Gretna Middle School teacher Craig Brown said his students use the safety glasses and tape measures daily to work on projects.
“The kids were happy to have some tools of their own to use in class,” Brown said. “The speed squares and gloves have been used a lot as kids are laying out the cuts they need to make. Thankfully, we have not hand to use too many Band-Aids as of yet.”
The businesses also have provided some great initial feedback, said Charvat, and the collective plans to provide the program for at least another year or two.
“As long as the support’s still behind us, we’ll kind of go from there and see if there are more students sticking with those classes, make sure it’s making a difference,” he said.