Coffee Society Cafe brings new indie shop along Giles Road

Coffee Society Cafe aims to be different, if still familiar.

The new independent coffee shop and cafe opened its doors Saturday, drawing a strong crowd for its first day in business.

Kortnie Schoening, general manager of the shop, said the menu highlights food made from simple ingredients and avoiding artificial coloring and flavors. The store has a number of gluten-free options as well.

“Our food is more on the fresh side,” Schoening said. “We slice all of our own meats. We slice our own cheeses. Everything is made fresh to order, so it does take a few extra minutes, but it’s worth it because you’re getting fresh food.”

On the coffee side, the family-owned shop emphasizes iced coffee and sugar-free options over the super sweet drinks that are highlighted elsewhere. Schoening said that the staff is happy to make those other sorts of drinks upon request, so don’t feel like you can’t order your favorite drink at Coffee Society Cafe.

“Our raspberry rose latte is our go-to, or our blackberry vanilla — those are our two signature lattes, which is also something that’s a little bit different,” Schoening said.

The shop sources its beans and chai from Hardy Coffee Co., Schoening said. For those who don’t prefer coffee, they also offer Italian sodas in addition to blended drinks.

Coffee Society Cafe is located at 10748 Virginia Plaza, Suite 101, in a strip mall behind the Kum & Go at 108th Street and Giles Road. The shop describes itself as being in La Vista, although the sanitary and improvement district in which it is situated falls under Papillion’s zoning jurisdiction.

Schoening said the coffee shop is owned by the same family that owns the rest of the strip mall, and it provides a place for clients of the other businesses to go while they wait. It also serves the nearby residential areas where there aren’t as many options as elsewhere.

“If you come in and you look at this place, it’s pretty aesthetic. It’s pleasing to your eye,” Schoening said. “It definitely gives you a vibe and ambiance that you’re not going to get a lot out of (other) coffee shops.”