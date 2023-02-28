Josh Charvat is bullish on the growth potential in Cass County.

Charvat is the new executive director of the Cass County Nebraska Economic Development Council. He spent the previous five years at Grow Sarpy, the economic development organization for Sarpy County.

“I am very optimistic about the opportunities for growth in Cass County, as well as all dedicated people that have positioned Cass County to become the state’s next engine for growth,” Charvat told The Times.

“We have the potential to set the stage for Cass County to become the best place to do business and live in Nebraska,” he added.

Charvat has previously served as Grow Sarpy’s business and government relations manager as well as its interim executive director for four months.

“My primary focus was building relationships with the business community to learn about the challenges and opportunities they were facing and provide assistance,” he said.

While completing a master’s degree in public administration, Charvat worked in the City of La Vista’s Community Development Department. He also worked for JEO Consulting in their planning department.

Charvat said that it’s difficult to find a word or phrase to adequately capture the scale and variety of opportunity he sees in Cass County.

“At one end, we have the opportunity for transformational growth near Greenwood with some work that is being done to develop a mega-site and capitalize on our location between the Omaha and Lincoln labor markets,” he said.

Plattsmouth continues to grow as demonstrated by the recent Vireo Systems expansion of a creatine plant, as well as its investment and preparation for additional growth with a new wastewater treatment facility and housing developments.

“I anticipate we will see Louisville continue to grow from both a residential and commercial perspective as development continues to move south along Highway 50,” Charvat said.

The county also has a unique opportunity as an outlet for growth from the Lincoln area as evidenced by current growth in Eagle, Charvat said.

It’s also important to remember that companies and people will chose to put down roots based on the quality of life, he said.

“So capitalizing on opportunities like our downtown main streets, state parks and existing trails will be key to making sure we stay competitive and can continue to grow,” he said.

Charvat said his first goal in his new position will be to get out in the communities and understand what their economic development goals are and then strategize on how the Cass County Nebraska Economic Development Council can support those efforts.

“I want to develop a strategic plan that addresses what is important to our municipalities,” he said.

Charvat is already hearing that a large focus will center on a number of specific issues, including the need to increase the supply of industrial-ready sites, the need to retain and expand primary employers in the county, the need to develop workforce housing and the need to find opportunities to support downtown and main street revitalization efforts.

“Keeping a finger on the pulse of the business community will be vital so we will work to continue and expand our business outreach efforts,” Charvat said. “We need places for businesses to call home and places for the people who work at those businesses to call home, so site development of industrial properties for primary employers and workforce housing will be a key focus of mine.”