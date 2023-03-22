Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators have scheduled interesting and engaging events for the curious in April. Here are some opportunities:

Little Saplings presents Terrific Trout

Adults looking to explore the outdoors with their young children are invited to Little Saplings, a monthly early childhood nature discovery program at Schramm Education Center near Gretna.

The 2023 series continues April 5 with the theme Terrific Trout at 9 a.m. It is designed for children ages 2 to 5 and their adult caregiver. The cost is $4 per child and $5 per adult per program and includes admission to the Education Center after the program.

Homeschool Hike set for April 19-20

Homeschool families are invited to join an outdoor educator on a guided hike to learn about bird language at Schramm Park State Recreation Area near Gretna during the Homeschool Hikes program at 9 a.m. April 19 and 2 p.m. April 20.

Homeschool Hikes is a monthly nature exploration program hosted by the Schramm Education Center geared toward homeschool families.

Participants are encouraged to RSVP in advance through the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov. Cost is $4 per child and $5 per adult per program. This includes admission to the Schramm Education Center after the program. Schramm Family Pass members participate free.

This program is recommended for ages 5 and up. Participants should dress in season-appropriate layers and wear closed-toed shoes that can get dirty. Hats and water bottles are recommended.

Explore during National Frog Month

Celebrate National Frog Month in April by making a foldable frog lifecycle booklet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the maker space at the Schramm Education Center.

While you’re there, discover some fun facts and information about these awesome amphibians.

The center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and ages 4 to 12, and ages 3 and under are free.

Serenity Garden open house April 22

Join an open house for the new Serenity Garden, located between Schramm Education Center and Schramm Park State Recreation Area, from 10 a.m. to noon April 22.

The garden includes signage encouraging activities supporting serenity in the outdoors, an art feature including the work of local artisans, and stone benches. Master Naturalist Jeff Lacey will share his knowledge about nature journaling before an 11 a.m. guided hike to experience nature journaling.

The program is free, but a park entry permit is required.

Go on a frog hike anytime this spring

It is mating season for frogs and the right time of year to hear their calls after dusk. So, why not go on a frog hike this spring? Nebraska state parks are wonderful places to keep an ear out.

Male frogs use their calls to attract a mate and can also use alarm calls to signal a predator. Listen to their chorus and try to identify a few of the 11 types of frogs and toads in Nebraska.

Frogs are most active at night and prefer areas with emerging vegetation and stagnant water. Your likelihood of hearing frogs is greater with warmer temperatures, low wind and with little-to-no precipitation.

Boreal chorus frogs are about the size of a quarter. Their call is a series of rapid short notes that sound like running your fingers down the length of a comb. Northern leopard frogs have a long, deep croaking call. Blanchard’s cricket frogs have a loud clicking sound, like tapping marbles together. Cope’s gray tree frogs make a fast, angry sounding “blaaaapt!” or yell, “blah! blah!” Bullfrogs are the bass section of the chorus, with a deep sounding “jug-o-rum” call.