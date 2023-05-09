The Bellevue Little Theatre is offer an extra incentive to catch the Nebraska premier of “Girls’ Weekend” this month.

Those attending the Karen Schaeffer comedy are being offered an opportunity to win a ruby pendant on a white gold chain donated by nearby Erwin’s Jewelry, an Olde Towne fixture in Bellevue for many years.

The pendant is displayed in the lobby, where raffle tickets may be purchased before the show begins for $5 for one ticket or five tickets for $20.

Jeweler Rebecca Zucher will join Schaeffer to draw the winning ticket on May 21, the last Sunday of the run, according to a news release.

“Girls Weekend” is the 250th live theater production by the BLT, which celebrated its opening with a party Friday evening.

Schaeffer’s “Girls Weekend” is described as a funny, frantic play that begins as four Iowa women arrive at an isolated cabin to drink some wine, share some laughs and discuss their book club’s latest offering. The discussion of the book soon fades to the discussion of the men not present, and their romantic lives take over the stage as the comedic situation continues to develop.

The BLT is located at 203 W. Mission Ave. “Girls’ Weekend” will run for three weekends, May 5 through May 21. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students. Find more at theblt.org.