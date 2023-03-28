The smell of smoke filled the air, with ash falling along Fontenelle Forest's boardwalk.

The forest conducted a prescribed burn on Tuesday, March 28, helping to clear away about three years worth of accumulation in its oak woodland in approximately 52 acres around the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center.

"It is an ecological land management tool that we use to promote the health of our woodlands," said Michelle Foss, the forest's director of resource stewardship, "It helps to control invasive plants. It helps to control the woody shrubs and trees that come in and it helps to recycle nutrients into the soil."

Foss said the forest hopes to burn the woodland annually, with the aim to eventually back off and conduct prescribed burns less frequently.

"That's several years down the road," Foss said. "Back in pre-settlement, fires would have naturally occurred or be set by the indigenous peoples."

The ecology of the forest actually calls for fire or other disturbances to keep everything in balance, what is called a "fire dependent system," Foss said.

Fontenelle Forest restricted access to its nature trails for the day of the burn, allowing visitors to come watch what was happening from its boardwalk. Staff was available to meet with the public and explain the process.

Fire crews also monitored the progress of the burn, with volunteers and staff members who are all certified wildland firefighters. Foss said that considerable planning goes in to avoid any problems, including obtaining a burn permit.

"One of the ways we keep the fire where we want it is preparation all year round," Foss said. "What you see here today is the easiest and least intensive of the work that gets done for prescribed fire."