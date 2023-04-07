Michelle Alfaro always had a fondness for food, a love passed down and shared by her grandmother and father.

"My Grandma grew up in the Great Depression; you know she never wasted anything," Alfero told the Times in an interview. "My dad was a gifted cook and inspired me a great deal as well."

When her son needed $1,500 to attend a mission trip in El Salvador, Alfaro put her hobby to the test and raised money by selling homemade salsa she created using techniques she learned from her mother-in-law.

"In one day we made $700 in salsa sales," Alfaro said. "At that time, I was on the Zoning Board of Appeals administrator for the City of Omaha."

One day in 2018, Alfaro was typing up a report and felt a call from God to call Hy-Vee and see what it would take to get her salsas in stores.

"I shared the story, and he said, 'If your salsa is that good, I want to taste it,'" Alfaro said. "A day and a half later, I went in with my salsa and they loved it."

As a result of her divine spark, Alfaro developed her brand, Mama Chelle's Kitchen LLC. Within six months, Alfaro's salsa was available at 13 Omaha Hy-Vee's.

Even though Mama Chelle's Kitchen closed operations in winter 2020, Alfaro did not let this setback deter her from giving the food industry another shot.

"I just prayed and said open whatever door is supposed to be open for me and close the one that's supposed to be closed," Alfaro said. "I had two interviews: one for a job in city planning and one as a waitress in a restaurant."

The door to city planning swung shut, so she became a waitress -- her first job in the food service industry.

"The deal for me was I could use anything in the restaurant industry to be a sponge and learn from," Alfaro said. "If I ever have a restaurant or a team, I should know how to lead them by learning the business from their perspective."

Within six weeks, she was promoted to manager, began to grow a team and learned all of the back of house operations for a restaurant.

Through intuition, hard work, and a love for food, Alfaro opened her Papillion restaurant, Sauced by Alfaro, on May 5, 2021.

Made to order

Sauced specializes in homemade, locally sourced, fresh food on the go.

"Every single order that comes through our kitchen is made to order," Alfaro said. "We don't use warmers."

Many attention-to-detail touches make Sauced by Alfaro special.

Sauced's menu items are fresh, never frozen, and all sauces are made in-house and unavailable elsewhere. Their meat goes from farm to butcher to restaurant, and the kitchen incorporates creative twists on American classics, such as unlikely pairings and boozy ingredients.

In fact, the restaurant's name "Sauced" derives from its boozy twist.

One day while driving in the car with her husband, an idea sparked.

"I'm a sucker for dad jokes," Alfaro said. "Because I love incorporating bourbons and whiskey and wines, I thought it would be funny to name the restaurant Sauced so people could say, 'Let's get Sauced.'"

As the restaurant nears its two-year mark, there's no mistaking its success. Its Facebook page has garnered 13,000 followers, and made-to-order meals sell out daily.

Making a recovery

After finding her passion, leaving her career and starting her restaurant, Alfaro was faced with one more obstacle: cervical cancer.

Last November, Alfaro felt sick and unlike her normal self. Following an appointment, the doctor's office advised her to go to the emergency room immediately.

Doctors found that Alfaro had critically low iron levels, requiring two blood transfusions and four iron transfusions.

Unfortunately, the iron transfusions infiltrated the veins into the tissue on both arms. This resulted in a bacterial infection that kept Alfaro hospital bound for a week.

Back at the restaurant, the rest of the Sauced team sprung into action.

"They all stepped up and made sure I was cared for and the restaurant was taken care of," Alfaro said.

After the infection was in check, doctors found some tumors that they thought were just fibroids, and some were, but, one thumb nail-sized tumor was not.

"I didn't know before I had cancer that there were stages within each stage of cancer," she said. "My cervical cancer was stage 1A1, which is the lowest stage that you could find it."

"The hardest part was telling my family," she said. "I decided that I should share my story with my customers as well."

Alfaro posted about her cancer journey on the Sauced Facebook page to an outpouring of overwhelming support.

"Hundreds of prayers, messages of encouragement and other women going through their own cancer battle reached out to me," Alfaro said. "It took a really bad negative thing and made me see the joy and connection in it."

Last month, Alfaro underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tumor and is currently cancer-free. While Alfaro is still monitored by her doctors, she does not have to undergo chemo or radiation therapy.

Over the past weeks, Alfaro has gradually worked her way back into the kitchen as she heals from surgery.

"I'm most excited to cook for our regulars and see all the familiar and friendly faces," Alfaro said.

A new season

With spring in full swing, many new things are coming to Sauced.

Various spring menu items are in development, as well as the patio opening, which will provide 34 additional dining seats -- a significant expansion for the downtown Papillion institution.

Twisted Vine, the craft beer and wine bar next door, has also expanded its liquor license to the shared patio for customers who want to enjoy an alcoholic beverage with their meal.

Another upcoming promotion, Waggin' Wednesdays, will offer a free dog treat with every entree to four-legged guests.

Sauced is open Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find more at saucedbyalfaropapillion.com.