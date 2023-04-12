The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is planning to bring its community fishing events back to Sarpy County this spring and summer.

The events provide opportunities for people of all ages who have never fished or have not fished in years to learn and enjoy the activity, according to a news release. Rods and reels, as well as bait and fishing instruction, will be available for free.

“Come join us at one or several of our events to learn how to fish or to bring a friend and spend time fishing,” said Larry Pape, fisheries education specialist. “Fishing is a fun, convenient activity that can provide quality time for everyone, and we are here to help you have great outdoor experiences.”

The schedule includes:

• June 7 – Papillion, Lake Halleck

• June 21 – Bellevue, Kramer Park Lake

• July 11 – Papillion, Lake Halleck

• July 19 – Papillion, Prairie Queen Lake

• July 25 – Bellevue, Kramer Park Lake

• Aug. 1 – Papillion, Lake Halleck

Each event will run 6 to 8 p.m. Two of those nights, both held at Bellevue's Kramer Park Lake in American Heroes Park, feature opportunities to learn about different kinds of fishing.

A discover fly-Fishing event will be June 21, and discover bow fishing will be held July 25. Learn about the equipment and how to use it, then watch a demonstration. Loaner equipment will be available.

At each event, look for the Community Fishing Events Trailer at each site. Appropriate fishing and park permits are required. All fishing regulations apply.

Visit outdoornebraska.gov for more information, including the schedule of additional events across the state, or to purchase fishing or park permits.