It’s about saving lives.

In this case, it’s the lives of little puppies, some of whom might be euthanized or simply let go — and perhaps living a life without love — from overpopulated animal shelters in the South. Happy Paws, a local animal advocacy group, has started reaching out to other agencies in an effort to rescue these animals.

“It’s new to our organization,” said Karin Forrest, a spokeswoman for Happy Paws. “Puppies don’t do well in shelters. They need to be moved quickly, and the South has an overwhelming need to find shelters up north.”

Happy Paws has been discussing this type of rescue for some time, but a lack of area foster homes put a hold on things, Forrest said.

“We finally said, `We’re going to do it,’” she said.

Forrest and her family brought up three puppies last year in seeking foster homes and then permanent, “forever” homes eventually. Other dogs have since come up and more are arriving soon.

“We have 10 puppies, seven from the same litter, coming here on Saturday, Feb. 11,” Forrest said.

Carol Tilson, another member of Happy Paws, said the effort goes beyond rescuing the puppies themselves.

“We’re making people aware of the situation,” Tilson said.

The group wants people to understand the need for more temporary foster homes that play an important role in the proper development of shelter animals, like house training and socialization skills, she said.

About half of the new puppies coming to Plattsmouth still need foster homes, Tilson said.

Outside fences are required for foster homes, she said. Happy Paws pays for essential needs such as vaccinations, toys and veterinary care.

“The more foster homes we have, the more animals we can rescue,” Forrest said.

For more information about providing a foster home, email Happy Paws at happypaws402@gmail.com. Happy Paws will continue to provide its other pet-related services to the community, Forrest said.

“We’re not stopping our other projects,” she said.