The Papillion Creek Water Resource Recovery Facility along Harlan Lewis Road in Bellevue is undergoing significant improvements.

The wastewater treatment plant, operated by the City of Omaha, experienced an equipment failure in August 2022 that resulted in a significant change in operations, according to a news release from the City of Bellevue.

"This is believed to be the cause behind an increase in odors and a change in the characteristics of odors emanating from the facility," the release states.

Repairs were expected to be made in April, returning the plant to normal operating conditions.

"This will not eliminate odors from the facility, but should return to conditions prior to what has been experienced in the recent months," the release states.

The City of Bellevue encouraged residents to report odors believed to be associated with the facility to the City of Omaha by calling 402-444-4919. Reports sohuld include the date, time, location and, if possible, the duration of the odor.

The Papillion Creek Water Resource Recovery Facility has been receiving upgrades as part of a master plan that extends through 2030. The upgrades include:

• Construction of a $20 million project to allow biogas produced at the facility to be injected into Black Hills Energy's pipeline, which began in fall 2022 and will generate revenue to pay for future capital improvements.

• Construction on the facility's digester project that will add to the solids treatment capacity, allowing for the facility to continue to serve the metro area as growth continues.

• Starting in 2026, a multiyear planned construction of a $400 million upgrade to the facility's secondary treatment complex, replacing equipment in service since the 1970s to meet anticipated regulatory requirements.

"The City of Bellevue is excited to see this renewed investment by Omaha, as it ensures our growing community will continue to be provided best-in-class wastewater processing and treatment," the release states.

Find more information at tinyurl.com/PCWRRF.