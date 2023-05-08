Bellevue Berry Farm is hosting its 14th annual Renaissance fair to thousands of spectators and role-players for two weekends of fun and frolicking.

The first weekend commenced Saturday, transporting visitors into a Renaissance village, complete with a royal court, knights, fire breathers and acrobats.

One of the headlining attractions – the knight's battle – began with the royal court parading the streets and convening at the strawberry field stage to watch the knight role-players battle.

Eager spectators tried everything to get a clear view of the action. Children were placed on shoulders, spectators stood on tables and crowds scavenged for high land to catch a glimpse.

Sir William and opponent Dame Eleanor Hawkins sword fought on horseback in full body armor for the overflowing crowd of excited fans. While Sir William has been jousting as a role-play actor for 23 years, his opponent began knight role-play only a year ago in her home state of Minnesota.

"In Minnesota, they have big Renaissance fairs but they're held in an old quarry which makes the fairgrounds difficult terrain," Hawkins said. "This is a nice festival for its size and the crowds are great."

Close One patron sports a masked executioner costume. Although he didn't speak, he was able to hand signal that he's been coming to the Renaissance festival for 20 years. Knight performer Sir William prepares to joust oppenent Dame Eleanor Hawkins. Danielle Sibert and wife Jess pose in front of the pirates maze in their Viking attire. Renaissance Fair newcomer Natalie Guenther rifles through corsets at one of the more than 50 vendors store fronts. Families gather under a pavilion and kids stand on benches to secure the best view of the Knights joust. Vendors sell Viking weapons like axes, spears and swords. Leroy Robinson sells his handcrafted boxes made with electricity. A crowd swarms to watch the knights battle at the Strawberry Field stage.

The fair also hosted many Renaissance-themed food vendors including butter beer, bratwurst and a Renaissance fair staple, giant turkey legs.

Hungry guests determined to secure their giant turkey leg waited for extended periods in long snaking lines. For die-hard Renaissance fans, it was well worth it.

After obtaining a portable giant turkey drumstick, guests can enjoy it at any of the seven stages located around the village. The stages feature performances by aerial artists, fire breathers and sword swallowers.

The performers weren't the only entertainment at the Bellevue Berry Farm. Fairgoers dressed as mushrooms, royalty, knights, animals and fairies made for a fascinating people-watching experience.

Ren fair visitor and role-play enthusiast Daniel Sibert recently moved to Omaha from Arizona. For his first Nebraska Renaissance fair, he sported a Viking outfit complete with face paint.

"My wife makes all of our costumes," Sibert said. "Jess mainly designs costumes for fun for our friends and family."

Visitors looking for medieval garb can find just about anything at one of the more than 70 vendor tents. Vendors have everything a role-player needs to elevate a Renaissance costume like weapons, flower hair braiding, handcrafted leather, cloaks, hats and corsets.

LeRoy Robinson has been selling his handcrafted wooden boxes at Renaissance fairs for years.

"I sell custom-made wooden boxes burned with electricity," Robinson said. "Because it's an electrical burn, no two boxes are the same."

As the first weekend fizzled out, organizers prepared for a new theme, Celtic Romance, for the final weekend. Guests will trade Viking braids for kilts to enjoy Irish dancer performances, a costume contest and a Mother's Day brunch.

From 10 a.m. to noon, honor your mom with a feast of sumptuous favorites. Enjoy a breakfast of hot egg entrees, sweet pastries, sausage and bacon, biscuits & gravy, salads, and sliced ham. Tickets are $11 and half-price for mothers.

You can visit the Renaissance Festival on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. One-day tickets for adults are $14, children's tickets are $8 and groups are $10. For tickets and more information visit renfestnebraska.com.

Free parking is available with shuttle service, or $5 paid parking closer to the entrance. A map and event schedule is available on the website.