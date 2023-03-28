The only thing that’s changed for Platteview is turning a few first-week losses into wins in the second week of the season.

15-13 at Waverly on Opening Day. 2-1 to Malcolm in their home opener the next day. And then, 9-6 to Nebraska City last Friday.

Since those losses (with a 7-6 win at Blair in eight innings between Malcolm and Nebraska City), the Trojans have simply stuck with it and seen the results pay off with a 6-2 win over Class B No. 4 Bennington on Monday and a 10-3 win at Ralston Tuesday.

“I don’t think that anything’s changed, necessarily,” Platteview head coach Brian Dutcher said.

Knowing they would face a tough schedule against good teams in Class B and C, the Trojans knew those losses could have been wins.

“We lost a few games the first week that we felt like if small things would have changed, we could have been on the other side of that,” Dutcher said. "But I don't know that anything changed. It was just a matter of staying confident. We really talked to the guys after last week about keeping their heads up and trusting in their athleticism and trusting in their skill.”

For senior Gage Ryba, the outlook has been much the same from a player’s perspective, agreeing that there hasn’t been a “big difference.”

“I think we've been telling everybody on the team to keep our heads up. We're a good, rounded team. We work hard at practice, we go out there and compete, we just got the wrong side of a couple games and I think that these two wins will help us out a lot.”

The outfielder led the way from the top of the lineup in the win over the Rams, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances, stealing five bases, scoring four runs, and providing four RBIs. The combination of “staying simple” at the plate and getting deep into counts has led to his own success.

“I’ve really just been working on staying simple. The last couple games I tried to do too much and tried to hit the ball out of the park, and I think I really just settled in and got back to basics and just started trying to nail dudes, and that's a positive for my teammates for getting on base, so we all did a good job as a team today.”

Just behind Ryba is junior Keegan Stobbe, who also drove in a pair of runs, and both have been working hard to get deep into counts.

“I think when we get deeper into counts, we have a better chance,” Ryba said. “Pitchers make more mistakes, then we can get on, and then just working on moves to second base, not trying to do too much, just watching the front foot and taking off and just using our speed to our advantage. We're extremely quick. We move extremely fast. So I think that helps us out a lot.”

And being backed up by Alex Draper and Alex Jones, who drove in five in the win over Bennington – Jones added two in the win over Ralston – also helps a lot.

“These are all my brothers, we’re well rounded. We're a good group. So especially this year coming out, me and Alex (Draper) and Austin (Krenzer) and Jayden’s (Pinkerton) last year, so we're just really just trying to go out for each other and do the best we can. Just doing the best we can for each other and keeping it fun. It's not a game where you can be in your head the whole time.”

Krenzer pitched five innings, giving up a three-run home run but otherwise navigating the Rams lineup with precision.

“Austin did a really good job today, kept the ball in the strike zone,” Dutcher said. “That's the most important thing for him. He's thrown his off speed pitches for strikes early on, which allows him to build confidence and when he builds confidence on the mound, he's pretty tough out there.”

Platteview (3-3) is next in action at Seward on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.