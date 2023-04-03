Bruin Baseball starts new streak after one-run loss in midweek action

Bellevue saw their 14-game win streak halted on Tuesday when pinch-runner Aaron Garner – who represented the tying run – was thrown out at the plate to end the game as the Bruins fell 14-13 to Morningside University.

Bellevue wasted no time in starting a new win streak as they rattled off a four-game sweep of Dickinson State University over the weekend. BU won both games of a double-header on Saturday by scores of 7-2 and 6-3. On Sunday, the bats came to life in wins by scores of 21-7 and 11-2.

Third baseman Nick Grade went deep three times on the week to up his team-leading home run total to 10.

Right-hander Alexandro Celiceo picked up his 20th career victory in the series opener, becoming just the sixth Bruin pitcher to hit that milestone. He is 20-3 in his career.

On Sunday, center fielder Kanta Kobayashi went 6-for-9 scoring four runs and making a pair of leaping catches at the wall to rob a would-be home run in each game.

Saifoloi guides Bruins to second-place finish at WWU Spring Invite

Senior Tylah Saifoloi shot a 2-over 74 on Tuesday to guide the Bellevue University women's golf team to a second-place finish at the 14-team William Woods University Spring Invitational. The 36-hole tournament was played at the 5,851-yard, par-72 Tanglewood Golf Course.

The Bruins finished with a two-round team total of 645 (321-324), 13 shots back from team champion Mount Mercy University who finished at 32-over par (310-322 -- 632).

Saifoloi finished second in the 82-player field at 9-over par (79-74). She was just one stroke back from individual medalist Mia Tovkach of Baker University, who finished at 8-over par with identical rounds of 4-over par 76.

Saifoiloi's round, which was the top score on the day, was sparkled with consistency as she recorded 16 pars and two bogeys.

Sophomore Maria Pinedo finished in ninth place at 15-over par after recording a 9-over 81 to go with Monday's 78.

Ilysia Ibnu recorded her second-straight round of 12-over 84 to finish the tournament in a tie for 33rd place.

Aaricia Noel-Traissac also finished in a tie for 33rd after carding a 13-over 85 in Tuesday's second round.

Megan Harty was one stroke back, finishing in 36th place with rounds of 81 and 88.

The Bruins will be idle until April 17-18, when they will compete in the Bent Tree Intercollegiate at the Bent Tree Golf Course in Council, Bluffs, Iowa. The 36-hole tournament will be hosted by Iowa Western Community College.

Bruins rally for split with Vikings in NSAA Softball action

After dropping the opener, 11-3 in five innings, the Bellevue University softball team rallied in the nightcap for an 8-2 victory to earn a conference split with Valley City State University Sunday afternoon at Roy Smith Field. The two teams also split the four-game series, with each squad earning two victories.

The split moves the Bruins to 17-9 on the season and 6-2 in the North Star Athletic Association. VCSU is now 10-17 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

The Bruins will host Dickinson State University in a four-game conference series next Friday-Saturday, April 7-8, at Roy Smith Field. Friday's doubleheader will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday's twin bill will start at noon.

Game 1: Valley City State 11, Bellevue 3 (5 innings)

VCSU launched four homers, two from Marissa Hawkins, as the Vikings ran away with the opener, 11-3, in five innings.

Hawkins finished the game 2-for-3 with two homers and five RBIs.

The Vikings erupted for six runs in the bottom of the third, sparked by back-to-back home runs from Hawkins and Makenzee Stone. Hawkins' homer was a three-run shot to right-center field. VCSU also scored on an RBI single to center field by Sierra Crocker.

A pair of RBI singles by Ashlyn Diemert and Riley Perryman and a two-run homer by Hawkins made it 10-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Bruins avoided the shutout with a sacrifice fly to left field by Atiana Rodriguez to slice the lead to 10-1 in the top of the fifth. Sami Reding's two-out, two-run homer to center field made it 10-3 later in the fifth.

VCSU ended the game in the bottom of the fifth on a solo homer to left-center field by Alyssa DePoorter.

Lauren Jurek (3-2) suffered the loss, giving up six runs on six hits with no walks and two strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work.

Joelle Lamontagne improved to 5-7, earning the win after scattering eight hits with no walks and one strikeout in five innings in the circle.

Game 2: Bellevue 8, Valley City State 2

The Bruins used a six-run fifth inning to propel BU to an 8-2 victory in the final game of the series.

A fielding error by VCSU first baseman Sierra Crocker allowed Liana McMurtry to score from third, giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

The Vikings responded in the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer to left-center field by Perryman, tying the contest at 1-1.

A two-out grand slam by Myla Beckstrom highlighted a six-run fifth inning as BU regained the momentum, taking a 7-1 lead. BU also scored on an RBI double to center field by Rodriguez and on a VCSU throwing error.

Reding scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch by Hawkins to extend the Bruins advantage to 8-1 in the top of the sixth frame.

Hawkins led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo shot over the center field fence to reduce the deficit to 8-2. It was her third home run on the day. Cory Carrillo retired the next three batters to earn her fourth win of the season.

Carrillo improved to 4-1 on the season, allowing just three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in seven-complete innings of work.

Maddy Zander (4-4) was tagged with the loss, allowing six runs on five hits with three walks and one strikeout in 4.2 innings in the circle.

Bruins Distance Team accepts Central Nebraska Challenge

The Bruin distance track team traveled to Kearney for Saturday's Central Nebraska Challenge hosted by UNK and Hastings College. Good early season conditions with temperatures in the 50's, sunny skies, and light winds greeted competitors from fifteen area schools representing all NCAA divisions and the NAIA.

As he did last week, Collin Kotz got the Bruin men started with the highest finish of the day as he ran to a sixth-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. His time of 10:01.33 was a personal and Bruin best, cutting almost twenty seconds from his run at Wayne State a week ago.

Richard Marcoux also lowered his own school record in the 800-meter run set a week ago with a 1:58.98 clocking, placing him 14th overall in the very talented field. Aaron Newton joined Marcoux at 800 meters and was just off his outdoor personal best, finishing in 2:04.79.

Marcoux would come back later in the afternoon and lead four Bruin entries in the 1500 meters. Marcoux was 25th with his time of 4:18.36. Next across the line for the Bruins was Edrei Murillo, cutting seven seconds from last week's effort at Wayne to record a 4:24.02. Kaleb Wooten ran his first race of the season in 4:29.63, while Kotz came back after his steeplechase to lower his 1500-meter season best by eight seconds in 4:31.99.

For the Bruin women, the 1500-meter run was the day's top event. Madison Nelson and Alicia Rivera Camargo recorded the two fastest times in Bruin history, both eclipsing Lorena Ramirez's mark from 2021. Nelson, dropping down in distance from her usual events, lowered the 1500 record to 5:12.20 in the third heat. In heat number four, Rivera Camargo also ran under the old record but was just shy of Nelson's run as she crossed in 5:13.92.

Caroline Feig concluded the entries for the Bruin women, running 800 meters in a season-best 2:49.09.

Head Coach Craig Christians: "There are a lot of fitness gains to be made, but we are off to a good start. We have five weeks to conference and if we can maintain the consistency we've had up to this point, we're going to continue to set personal bests. It's challenging to compete with the teams we've seen the last two weeks at Wayne and today in Kearney and again next week when we go to South Dakota, but that's the competition we need to face if we want to continue to elevate this program."

The Bruins travel to the University of South Dakota on Friday, April 7, for USD's Early Bird Invitational. The invitational features a "distance carnival" schedule, with all of the distance events occurring consecutively on Friday afternoon.