Bellevue University head softball coach Michala Cimino picked up her 500th career victory as the Bruins earned up a doubleheader North Star Athletic Association sweep over visiting Waldorf University Sunday afternoon at Roy Smith Field.

BU won by scores of 10-1 in five innings and 4-0.

The Bruins celebrated seniors Lauren Jurek, Ashley Young, and Mya Montero following Sunday's second contest.

Cimino, who is in her 14th season at Bellevue University, is now 500-225-1.

The two teams will complete the four-game series with an 11 a.m. doubleheader on Monday (April 17) at Roy Smith Field.

Game 1: Bellevue 10, Waldorf 1 (5 innings)

The Bruins scored 10 runs in the first three innings, and Savannah Gunn gave up just four hits as BU cruised to the 10-1 win in five innings in the opener.

A two-run double to left field by Ashley Young gave the Bruins an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

The Bruins increased the margin to 5-0 in the bottom of the second, sparked by an RBI single up the middle by Reese Floro and a groundout RBI by Sami Reding.

The Warriors got on the board in the top of the third on a solo home run to center field by Kaela Eslinger, slicing the advantage to 5-1.

Bellevue pushed the margin to 10-1 in the bottom of the third frame, highlighted by an RBI double to center field by Lauren Jurek, a sacrifice fly to right field by Madison Machacek, a two-run single to left field by Floro, and a bases-loaded walk to Amanda Placzek.

Gunn improved to 7-2 on the season, scattering four hits with one walk and two strikeouts in five innings of work.

Alex Mathers (4-7) suffered the loss, giving up six runs on eight hits with two walks and no strikeouts in two innings in the circle.

Game 2: Bellevue 4, Waldorf 0

Jurek tossed a four-hit complete-game shutout, and BU scored a pair of runs in the first and third innings as the Bruins earned the sweep with the 4-0 victory.

A sacrifice fly to center field by Reding and an RBI double to center field by Jurek gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

The Bruins scored two runs in the bottom of the second, scoring on a fielding error by WU third baseman Paige Pierson and on a sacrifice fly to center field by Young that scored Liana McMurtry, who reached on a triple to right field.

Jurek improved to 7-2 on the season, allowing just four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in seven complete innings of work.

McKenna Mentink was tagged with the loss, falling to 4-8 on the season. She gave up four runs on nine hits with four walks and two strikeouts in six innings.

BU baseball puts up 92 runs in five games

The No. 5-ranked Bellevue University baseball team scored a program-record 83 runs in their four-game sweep of Presentation College as the Bruins won all five games last week to stretch their win streak to seven games.

BU opened the week by slugging past Midland University, 9-6, on Monday evening with five players recording multi-hit games. Jake Lacey and Tradd Richardson both went deep while Cade Sakamoto (2-0) picked up the victory with 5.2 innings on the hill.

Their NSAA series saw Bellevue score 20+ in each of the first three games against Presentation, a program first, as the Bruins set records for runs in a double-header (49) on Thursday and runs in a series (83).

Five Bruins starters batted over .500 for the week, led by Conner Barnett (Papillion-La Vista HS) at .632. Kanta Kobayashi hit .591 and scored 16 runs, Logan Grant homered four times in five plate appearances, and Jake Lacey hit four long balls and drove in 20 runs on the week.

Preseason ace Kenji Miller (1-0) looked sharp in his return from injury (sustained in the season-opener) striking out four in two perfect innings of relief against Presentation on Friday afternoon.

Dustin Schorie punched out 10 Saints in the series finale to improve to 5-0 on the year, lowering his ERA to 1.75 and upping his strikeout total to 48 in 36 innings (12 K/9).

After a trek up I-29 to Sioux City for a non-conference game against Morningside on Tuesday, Bellevue welcomes Mayville State to Brown Park for a four-game set with double-headers scheduled for Friday (1 p.m.) and Saturday (noon).

BU finishes in tie for fourth at Susie Maxwell Berning Classic

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Led by senior Tylah Saifoloi, the Bellevue University women's golf team finished in a tie for fourth place in the nine-team Susie Maxwell Berning Classic, played at 5,833-yard, par-71 Lincoln Park Golf Course – West Course.

The Bruins finished the tournament at 26-over par with a two-round team total of 606 (296-310). Host Oklahoma City University ran away with the team total at 5-over par (290-283). The Stars finished Tuesday's round with a team total of 1-under par. Texas Wesleyan finished 16 strokes back at 15-over (293-299).

Saifoloi finished the tournament with a career-best 36-hole total of 1-over par after shooting a 1-over 72 to go with Monday's even-par 71. Her round was highlighted by sinking three birdies on the day.

Aaricia Noel-Traissac had the second-best BU round on the day with a 6-over 77. She finished the tournament in a tie for 35th place at 19-over par (84-77). She had one birdie and 12 pars in the second round.

Ilysia Ibnu fired a 9-over 80, finishing the tournament in a tie for 19th place in the 54-player field at 12-over par (74-80). Her round was sparked with birdies on the par-4 fourth hole and the par-5 seventh hole.

Maria Pinedo registered a 10-over 81, putting her at 14-over for the tournament and in a tie for 23rd place. She collected a birdie on the par-5 13th hole.

Megan Harty carded an 11-over 82, putting her in a tie for 27th with a two-round total of 16-over par (76-82). She registered a birdie on the par-4 fifth hole.

The Bruins will travel across the river next Monday-Tuesday, April 17-18, where they will compete in the Bent Tree Intercollegiate Classic being played at the Bent Tree Golf Course in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Navarrete named NSAA Golfer of the Week

BISMARCK, N.D. -- For the 10th time in his career, senior Rodrigo Navarrete has been named the North Star Athletic Association men's golfer of the week for his performance last week at the Roadrunner Classic in Rocky Face, Ga.

Navarrete finished the Roadrunner Classic at 3-over par and in a tie for sixth place in the 66-player field. All 12 teams in the tournament are currently ranked in the top 20 in the latest NAIA National Poll, as Naverrete helped BU to a fifth-place finish overall.

He started his final round by registering birdies on four of the first eight holes, finishing with six birdies on the day. Navarrete's three-round total was 3-over par with rounds of 74, 75, and 2-under 70.

Navarrete currently leads the 2022-23 Bruins with a 71.8 strokes-per-round average.

The Bruins are idle until they host the North Star Athletic Association Championships on May 1-2 at Platteview Country Club in Bellevue.

Bruin Women sweep distance events at Sioux City Relays

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- For the first time in program history, two Bruin women captured titles at the long-running Sioux City Relays held Friday. Hannah Perkins and Madison Nelson ran to victories in the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter events, respectively.

The weather-shortened relays, held at Olsen Stadium on the campus of Morningside University, concluded after Friday's events. Through a mutual decision of meet officials and coaches, Saturday's slate of events was canceled in light of the forecasted cold temps, wind, and rain.

Friday's weather, however, was excellent for distance running, with temperatures near 60 and a mild breeze. Running in the first event of the day, Perkins was never challenged as she ran to the win in the 5,000-meter race. Her debut effort at the distance on the track brought her home in 20:51.88. "Hannah ran a very intelligent race," commented coach Craig Christians. "She pulled away from the pack but then really challenged herself over the last mile. I was very proud of her effort."

The second victory for the Bruins came in the day's last event, the 10,000 meters, run under the lights of Olsen Stadium at 8:00 p.m. Madison Nelson had company from one competitor for just over a mile but began putting distance on the field to win the event handily in 39:55.98. "Madison is still getting her feet under her after her surgery, and this was a big step forward," said Christians. "She clicks off the sub-6:30 miles like it was just another training run, this one just happens to be 25 laps of the track."

Four Bruins contested the 800-meter run. Alicia Rivera Camargo had her third consecutive personal best for the season as she lowered her own school record to 2:30.62. She finished 21st among 42 entrants. Caroline Feig had a strong effort in lowering her season best to 2:46.21

The Bruin men were represented in the 800 by Richard Marcoux and Aaron Newton, finishing 16th and 34th, respectively. Marcoux's finishing time was 1:59.87, while Newton crossed in 2:05.69. "All of our 800-meter runners, the men, and the women, ran aggressively in the first 400 and suffered a bit down the home stretch. Coach Barbosa has coached them to do that, and they may have been disappointed in their final times, but Coach and I were very proud of the way they competed. Those experiences will carry over to their next races and help them improve."

The final contested event of the day was the 400-meter run, where Aaron Newton dropped down in distance from his normal events to work on his speed. He ran a fine time of 55.69.

The Bruins will travel to Crete, Neb., next Friday-Saturday, April 21-22, where they will compete in the Jim Dutcher Invite on the Doane University campus.