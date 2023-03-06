Former Gretna stand-out Sarah Weber, now a sophomore at Nebraska, was selected to the USA U-23 Women’s National Team roster for three friendlies next week in Portland, Ore.

Weber scored 10 goals and added five assists while making First Team All-Big Ten this year at Nebraska. For the Huskers, the sophomore tallied a conference-high 81 shots and was sixth in shots on goal with 28.

The matches for the US national team will be played March 12-18 against National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) teams during the league’s preseason training.

Weber and the rest of the USA U-23 team will face OL Reign on Sunday, March 12 at 4:30 p.m. CT, the Portland Thorns on Wednesday, March 15 at 9:30 p.m. CT, and Racing Louisville at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 18.