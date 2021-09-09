 Skip to main content
Storm Chasers and Union Omaha to host Hurricane Ida Relief Drive
The Omaha Storm Chasers and Union Omaha announced today the launch of the Hurricane Ida Relief Drive, which will collect essential items to be distributed to those affected by Hurricane Ida. The drive is set to begin on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Union Omaha soccer match at Werner Park and concludes following the Storm Chasers home game on Sept. 19. 

The Storm Chasers and Union Omaha have partnered with NRG Media and Werner Enterprises to help spread the word and get the donated items transported to High Voltage, a New Orleans based nonprofit providing programs and support to the local New Orleans area. All items can be donated at Werner Park during designated drop off windows:

Sept. 11 – 4 to 7:30 p.m., Union Omaha game

Sept. 14 – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Omaha Storm Chasers game

Sept. 15 – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Omaha Storm Chasers game

Sept. 16 – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Omaha Storm Chasers game

Sept. 17 – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Omaha Storm Chasers game

Sept. 18 – 4 to 7:30 p.m., Omaha Storm Chasers game

Sept. 19 – 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Omaha Storm Chasers game

Recommended items for donation include baby diapers, adult diapers, wipes, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, toiletries, dish soap, paper towels, Ziploc bags, manual can openers, first aid kits, bug spray, roofing nails with tabs, roofing nails, shingles, tar paper, screws, lumber, 5-gallon buckets, tarps, batteries, flashlights, work gloves, brooms, push brooms, dustpans, disposable plates and utensils, nonperishable food and heavy duty garbage bags.

Tickets are not required to make a donation of items to the drive. More information and the list of recommended items can be found at OmahaStormChasers.com and UnionOmaha.com.

