Storm Chasers and Union Omaha to host Hurricane Ida Relief Drive

The Omaha Storm Chasers and Union Omaha announced today the launch of the Hurricane Ida Relief Drive, which will collect essential items to be distributed to those affected by Hurricane Ida. The drive is set to begin on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Union Omaha soccer match at Werner Park and concludes following the Storm Chasers home game on Sept. 19.

The Storm Chasers and Union Omaha have partnered with NRG Media and Werner Enterprises to help spread the word and get the donated items transported to High Voltage, a New Orleans based nonprofit providing programs and support to the local New Orleans area. All items can be donated at Werner Park during designated drop off windows:

Sept. 11 – 4 to 7:30 p.m., Union Omaha game

Sept. 14 – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Omaha Storm Chasers game

Sept. 15 – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Omaha Storm Chasers game

Sept. 16 – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Omaha Storm Chasers game

Sept. 17 – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Omaha Storm Chasers game

Sept. 18 – 4 to 7:30 p.m., Omaha Storm Chasers game

Sept. 19 – 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Omaha Storm Chasers game