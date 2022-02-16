Scooter's Coffee expands past 400 stores

Scooter’s Coffee is growing.

With more than 400 locations in 23 different states, Scooter’s Coffee is poised to become the number one drive-through coffee retailer in the United States. Founder Don Eckles said he got the idea for the original Scooter’s Coffee store while living in Sacramento, Calif.

Eckles stumbled upon a man constructing his own drive-through coffee store and, after hearing the guy out, went back to his wife Linda with an idea.

“When our kids graduated from high school, we moved back to Bellevue and started the first Scooter’s Coffee,” Eckles said.

Though the business is expanding today in 2022, Scooter’s was not an overnight success with its first store in 1998.

Eckles said it took three months for him and his wife to break even at their original location Bellevue.

“It was a process; it took a while and business just kept growing and we kept trying to get better at it as we went,” he said. “We kept trying to hire people who were better at things than we were.”

The team has expanded to include experts on just about every aspect of the business.

Eckles said Scooter’s Coffee now has around 20 people in its marketing department, between 15 and 20 people in its human resources department and 100 employees in its operations department.

“We own Harvest Roasting, which is our wholesale distributor and we bake all of our own products,” Eckles said. “That’s been a process of getting all that stuff going and getting good at it.”

He said one of the initial obstacles for Scooter’s was to inform the community of what the company was trying to do.

“I think the business just kind of evolved over the years to a point now where specialty coffee is just part of our DNA in America,” Eckles said. “I mean, nobody drinks bad coffee anymore.”

He said a lot of businesses are starting to shift their focus to making coffee.

“We just got lucky in the sense that we were in that business,” Eckles said. “Coffee just took off and did really well and we worked hard to be good at it and to provide a better drink than everybody else.”

Eckles said he attributes some of the business growth to the company’s core values: integrity, love, humility and courage.

“We hire people based on those core values, we sell franchises to people who believe in those core values and I think that just having good people around us all the time is what’s helped us grow the business,” Eckles said.

Eckles said he believes that Scooter’s Coffee will have more than 600 total stores by this time next year.

