The Wabash Trace Nature Trail is going to look more like Bushwood Country Club this Saturday as the “Caddyshack”-themed Wabash Open turns the trail into a 19-hole miniature golf course.

This is the second year of the event, which was the brainchild of Southwest Iowa Nature Trails Project Vice President Curtis Stender. He said he was inspired by events like the Barstool Open, where teams hop from bar to bar, with each watering hole having its own unique mini golf hole.

In the Wabash Open, teams of four will bike their way from Council Bluffs to Mineola, making stops to test their putting skills. Each hole is sponsored by area businesses bicycling teams, and they’ll be staffed to record scores and provide water and other libations.

The event will operate on a modified shotgun start. The first 12 holes will be lined up on the front half of the trail starting at the Council Bluffs trailhead. Teams will be assigned to a specific hole then proceed in descending order until hole No. 1. They will then finish the course in ascending order.

Holes 13 through 18 will start at 1 p.m. at Margaritaville, the popular stopping point halfway between Council Bluffs and Tobey Jack’s Mineola Steakhouse. Volunteers will be grilling up hamburgers and hotdogs for free will donations. The Iowa Beer Bus will also be parked nearby serving craft beers from across the state.

After 1 p.m., teams will proceed to finish out their 18 holes and finish up at Tobey Jack’s. The unofficial 19th hole will take place there, where a 50/50 cash raffle putting competition will take place. Half of the prize pool will go to the winner and the other half going to trail renovations and other projects.

The rest of the day will be a party at Tobey Jack’s, where riders can eat, drink and socialize. Prizes for the top three teams, worst team and best sponsored hole will be awarded there, as well.

Matt Smith, a volunteer with the trails association and one of the event’s organizers, said last year was a blast and they can’t wait to do it again this weekend. He said 45 teams signed up last year, and they already have 54 team signed up this time around. He said it’s going to be a fun, relaxed atmosphere.

“It’s a real fun-paced bike ride,” he said. “It has a RAGBRAI feel to it. Just lots of people having lots of fun out on the trail.”

Smith said the money raised from last year’s event was used to purchase new picnic tables, garbage bins and other amenities at Margaritaville.

This year’s Wabash Open hole sponsors include Tastee Treet, Barley’s, Trek Omaha, Driver Renovations, Driver Plumbing, Doll Distributing, Xtreme Wheels, Heartland Properties, Richardson Quality Exteriors, The Dock Bar & Grill, Pork Belly Ventures, Driver Sewer & Water, Railway Inn Bar & Grill, Keg Creek Brewing, Interior Re-Styling, Tobey Jack’s, Team Angry, Team Amnesia and Team Love Taco. Other sponsors include Hy-Vee, 89.7 The River, Pint Nine Brewing, Tile Formations and Firespring.

Team check-ins begin at 9 a.m. on June 24 at the Wabash Trace’s Council Bluffs trailhead, 4102 Harry Langdon Blvd. This will give teams time to ride to their assigned first holes. The shotgun start will begin at 11 a.m.

The event costs $140 per each team of two to four riders, and teams can register online at bikereg.com/wabash-open-2. People will questions can call 402-210-8200 or email wabashopen@gmail.com. All proceeds from the Wabash Open will go toward future trail improvements and maintenance.