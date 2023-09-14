A new athletic apparel retailer opened last month at Nebraska Crossing.

Athleta, a brand operated by Gap, is located just outside Dragon Wok on the north side of the outdoor lifestyle center.

The shopping mall also includes a Gap store as well as Old Navy and Banana Republic, two other clothing concepts operated by the retail company.

Athleta has one other Omaha metro location at Village Pointe Shopping Center.

The brand is a Certified B Corporation, according to its website, which means it meets standards related to social and environmental impact, including structuring its corporate governance to prioritize its commitments alongside those of shareholder profits.

"We're working to lessen our footprint by choosing recycled materials like plastic bottles and fabric scraps, utilizing organic cotton and investing in renewable energy," the company said. "We acknowledge that protecting the planet goes hand in hand with improving the well-being of women and girls, and that's why we're committed to empowering women through our internal operations, in our communities and abroad in our supply chain."