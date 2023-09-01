The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awarded Bellevue Medical Center a five-star rating in its recently updated Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2023.

The Nebraska Medicine hospital located at 2500 Bellevue Medical Center Drive was one of 483 hospitals nationally with a five-star rating as of July 28, according to a news release. The CMS star ratings are based on performance across five quality categories.

CHI Health Midlands in Papillion didn't receive a star rating. A CMS website says the hospital did not have enough data to calculate a score.

Seven other Nebraska hospitals received five star ratings: Bryan Medical Center (Lincoln), CHI Health Good Samaritan (Kearney), Nebraska Methodist (Omaha), VA Medical Center (Omaha), Faith Regional Health Services (Norfolk), CHI Health Lakeside (Omaha) and Boone County Health Center (Albion).

Nebraska was one of only 13 states with no hospitals earning 1-star ratings, according to a news release from Nebraska Hospital Association.

“The NHA and our member hospitals work every day to improve the quality of care and patient safety,” said Jeremy Nordquist, the association's president. “When Nebraskans visit our hospitals, they deserve the best care possible, and we will continue to strive to make that happen.”