Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson, a native of Bellevue, Nebraska, serves aboard Naval Station Mayport in Mayport, Florida.

Vinson, a 2007 graduate of Bellevue East High School, joined the Navy 12 years ago.

“I joined the Navy because I couldn't find a job in my degree field and the Navy offered me that opportunity,” Vinson said. "I was lucky enough that the Navy has graphic designers, which is what my degree is in."

Today, Vinson relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Bellevue to succeed in the military.

“I learned that hard work pays off,” Vinson said. "Staying committed to being a good person and doing good work will take you a long way."

These lessons have helped Vinson while serving in the Navy.

NAVSTA Mayport is one of three major Navy installations in the Jacksonville area. Mayport is home to a busy seaport as well as an air facility, and has an 8,000 ft. runway capable of handling any aircraft in DoD inventory.

The mission of NAVSTA Mayport is to sustain and enhance warfighter readiness. The Navy at Mayport covers 3,409 acres and is the third largest naval facility in the continental United States. NAVSTA Mayport is home to more than 70 tenant commands and is home to the U.S. Navy's Fourth Fleet and the Navy’s first Triton squadron, according to Navy officials.

NAVSTA Mayport was recently selected as the 2023 recipient of the Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence. Put simply, Mayport was selected as the best out of all U.S. Navy installations Fleet-wide.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

"Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy."

Serving in the Navy means Vinson is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy secures the safety of the oceans and seas and allows for transit,” Vinson said.

Vinson and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is earning my master's degree while in the Navy,” Vinson said. "Being able to continue my education while applying the skills I'm learning is a unique opportunity that the military offers."

As Vinson and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“To me, serving means having an opportunity to provide for my family and give them things I didn't have,” Vinson said. "It affords me financial security and the ability to travel."

Vinson is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I'd like to thank my wife, Margie, for her continued support and understanding during our dual-service marriage through all the hardships and separations,” he said.

“If you're thinking about joining the service, take the time to look into what they have to offer,” Vinson said. "You might be surprised."