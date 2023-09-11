Five different Bruins scored on Saturday afternoon as the Bellevue University women's soccer team cruised to a 5-0 victory over Northwestern College.

The Bruins improve to 5-1-1 on the year while the Red Raiders slide to 2-3-0.

Bellevue dominated the first half but managed just one goal despite putting up 14 shots and peppering five on goal.

Emma Madej opened the scoring in the 28th minute with her eighth goal of the season. As a Northwestern defender saw a ball get too far away from her, Madej pounced and dribbled in to about 15 yards out and shot low for the 1-0 lead.

Bellevue scored twice in the first 3:15 of the second half to seize firm control of the contest.

Ella Pelletier bagged her third goal of the year in the 48th minute and Claudia Gallegos added her first in the 49th minute. Pelletier took a pass from Madej and banked a shot off a defender's leg to double the lead. A minute and six seconds later Gallegos tapped in a corner kick from Ximena Jauregui using her calf.

Jauregui scored a goal of her own to push the lead to 4-0 in the 70th minute. Layla Vazquez found Jauregui with a pass and she dribbled in and beat the keeper with a low shot. It was her fourth strike of the season.

Kaycee Driever put an exclamation mark on the victory, scoring in the 89th minute when Jauregui sent a corner kick from and Driever ran onto it to blast it home.

Alessia Ricciardi made four saves to earn her third shutout of the year.

Abby Bastian stopped nine shots in the loss as BU out-shot Northwestern 29-8 overall and 14-4 on goal, collecting 15 corner kicks to NWC's one.

Bellevue travels to Oklahoma City next Saturday for a 5 p.m. kick-off at Mid-America Christian University (5-0-0).

BU overcomes deficit to defeat Northwestern, 2-1

Fletcher Hedge and Ombeni Mubake each scored to rally the Bellevue University men's soccer team from a first half deficit to post a 2-1 victory over Northwestern College on Saturday evening.

The Bruins improved to 3-3-2 with the win, while Northwestern fell to 2-4-0.

Stan van den Beld scored the first goal of the game in the 32nd minute. Gerrard Uamai rifled a shot that Taariq Ganga stopped initially, but Uamai collected his own rebound and found van den Beld, who ripped a one-timer over the bottom of the crossbar and over the goal line.

Hedge leveled the contest in the 39th minute, turning and firing from 15 yards out to beat the keeper low and to the far side of the goal.

The score remained 1-1 into halftime as the first 45 minutes were pretty evenly played with the stats reflecting as much; BU held a 5-4 advantage in shots.

Ombeni Mubake put Bellevue ahead in the opening minutes of the second half, finding his third goal of the year in the 49th minute. Caedmon Schwanke began the sequence with a pass to Mubake across midfield. Mubake worked a give-and-go with Gabriel Dias Juliani who slotted a pass across the six to Mubake who blasted home the go-ahead goal.

Ganga made three saves including a tremendous leaping stop, punching the ball over the crossbar in the 67th minute as he crashed into the post.

Pablo Aspas also finished with three saves in the loss.

Bellevue out-shot Northwestern by a narrow 9-8 margin overall and 5-4 on goal while the Red Raiders gained four corner kicks to BU's three.

Bellevue hosts Grand View University (5-0-0) Tuesday, Sept. 12, for a 7:30 p.m. kick-off at Papillion Landing.

BU Volleyball picks up road sweep at McPherson

MCPHERSON, Kan. -- Powered by 11 kills from Kealy Kiviniemi, the 13th-ranked Bellevue University volleyball team earned a 3-0 (25-22, 26-24, 25-20) victory at McPherson College Thursday night in non-conference action at the McPherson Sport Center.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 11-1 on the season. It marked Bellevue's eighth sweep in 2023. McPherson fell to 5-3 overall.

Kiviniemi hit .409 in the victory and added five digs and a block.

Outside hitters Eve Fountain and Allie Kerns notched seven kills and seven digs apiece, and Sidney Sledge chipped in with six kills and five digs.

Mila Aiwohi (20) and Jada Nunn (12) combined for 32 assists while crafting the Bruins to a .277 attacking clip.

Taylan Keefer led all players with 17 digs as BU held the Bulldogs to .106 hitting.

Hadley Waldren paced MC with 12 kills on .385 hitting.

The second set was the most tightly contested of the three, as it featured eight ties and three lead changes. Trailing 23-21, the Bruins closed the frame on a 5-1 run to earn the 26-24 victory and gain a 2-0 advantage in the match.

Up Next:

The Bruins will open the conference portion of the season next Wednesday, Sept. 13, when they entertain Dakota State University at 6 p.m. in the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.

Bruins finish in a tie for 10th at Swan Memorial

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- In a field dominated by NCAA Division II opponents, the Bellevue University women's golf team finished in a tie for 10th place at the 14-team Swan Memorial being played at the 5,996-yard, par-72 Broadlands Golf Course. Bellevue was the only non-NCAA Division II squad in the tournament.

Led by the solid third-round play of Ilysia Ibnu, the Bruins finished with a team score of 967 (329-318-320) for a 103-over-par total.

West Texas A&M University ran away with the team title with a 10-over par total of 874 (288-294-292). The Buffaloes finished 37 strokes ahead of second-place Colorado State-Pueblo.

Ibnu shot the Bruins' best round of the tournament with a 4-over par 76. She had two birdies and ten pars on the day and fired a 1-over 37 on the front nine. Her three-round total of 241 (25-over) put her in a tie for 38th place in the 87-player field.

Chloe Blandinieres carded a 7-over par 79 and finished as BU's top golfer in the tournament with a three-round total of 24-over par (240), putting her in 37th place. Her third round was highlighted by three birdies and seven pars.

Aaricia Noel-Traissac registered a 10-over 82 and finished the tournament at 27-over par and in a tie for 46th place. She had ten pars in the third round.

Sparked by a pair of birdies on the day, Maria Pinedo shot a 13-over 85 and finished the tournament at 29-over par and in a tie for 52nd place.

Megan Harty shot an 11-over 83 and finished in a tie for 71st place with a three-round total of 43-over par (259). Harty had one birdie and eight pars on the day.

West Texas A&M's Gam Songprasert and Biola's Brady Turnquist tied for first place after both finished the tournament at 2-under par.

The Bruins will head to LeMars, Iowa, on Sept. 18-19 to compete in the Northwest Iowa National Invitational being played at the Willow Creek Golf Club.