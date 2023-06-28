After starting during La Vista's Salute to Summer Festival, the Omaha Mobile Stage Show Wagon will return to Sarpy County Thursday at the SumTur Amphitheater. (The show was originally scheduled for the Sump Memorial Library.)

The Omaha World-Herald's Show Wagon tradition started in the early 1950s and ended about 60 years later until being resurrected by Omaha Mobile Stage. The new stage, built by students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is traveling across the metropolitan area this summer for shows featuring young people from ages 3 to 19.

“It’s kind of like Omaha’s Got Talent,” Andee Scioli, a part-time attorney with Kutak Rock who’s serving as the director of development for Omaha Mobile Stage, told the World-Herald.

The first Show Wagon was a joint venture between the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department and the newspaper, which used money from its Goodfellows charity to build and equip the stage. At its peak in the 1970s, it gave hundreds of contestants a chance to perform and thousands of audience members an outdoor activity on summer nights.

Omaha Mobile Stage is following the same format as its predecessor, with age divisions and an eventual talent show championship that features winners from the neighborhood performances.

Papillon Recreation Director Tracy Stratman was a part of the old Show Wagon and knows the memories it holds in the hearts of so many, according to a news release.

“As a recreation and parks professional, holding performances within the parks is a wonderful way to expose the public to the arts,” Stratman said. “And for the young performers, a showcase to present their talent to an audience is a memorable experience. We are truly happy to be a part of it.”

The Youth Talent Show Finals will be held Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Gene Leahy Mall. Find more information at omahamobilestage.org.

■ ■ ■

Want an opportunity to save a life? The next Gretna Community Blood Drive is coming up Monday, July 10.

American Legion Auxiliary No. 216 will sponsor the event from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall at 11690 S. 216th St.

Donors may call Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 enter code "Gretna, NE" at redcross.org for an appointment. You can also call coordinator Kathy Iske directly at 402-332-3827.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

• Take your pup to the La Vista Dog Park at Southwind Park on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. for Yappy Hour, including complimentary lemonade and donuts for humans by Sweet Treats Mini Donuts Food Truck and doggie treats from Long Dog Fat Cat.

• The Papillion Farmers Market runs Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in City Park.

• The Danny Mattran Quartet will play jazzy originals Thursday during Music in the Park in Bellevue's Washington Park from 7 to 8 p.m.

• Platte River Showdown, a regional country music band, takes the stage Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. as part of the Music and Memories Summer Concert Series at the Shadow Lake Towne Center’s Hy-Vee Amphitheater, 7902 Towne Center Parkway.

• The Bellevue and Gretna farmers markets run 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Washington Park and along McKenna Avenue respectively.

• A free Independence Day celebration will be held Saturday from 3 p.m. onward at SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion with Mardi Gras music featuring Grammy winner Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hel Raisers. Find more at tinyurl.com/sumtur070123.

• The U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band will perform a free community concert on Independence Day, July 4, at 7 p.m. at SumTur Amphitheater. The all-ages show by the band’s rock group Raptor includes rock-n-roll classics, country standards and patriotic favorites to the chart-topping hits of today. In particular, the 75-minute program “Made in America” includes songs made famous by Bonnie Raitt, John Denver, Ray Charles, Bruno Mars, The Eagles, Journey and Motown artists.