Papillion-La Vista South senior Caiden Fredrick was named the 2023 Gatorade Nebraska Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year in a press release on Thursday.

Fredrick is the third Titan to win the award, and did so by exemplifying "outstanding athletic excellence," and "high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character."

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound senior won the boys discus Class A state title with a toss of 195-foot-2, and had a best of 199-foot-7 at the Gretna Knights of Columbus invitational. Fredrick also threw a personal-best 62-foot-10.75 in shot put, placing second at state.

Outside of athletics, Fredrick was a performer in both the Papio South marching band and show choir (vocalist), while donating time to coaching young athletes in the sport.

"While Caiden Fredrick demonstrated impressive focus to win a state title in the discus throw, he did it while battling unimaginable personal pain," PrepCalTrack.com editor Rich Gonzalez said in the Gatorade release. "A year earlier, both parents were diagnosed with cancer, and during his senior campaign, his mom lost her battle with the disease. His coaches said Caiden continued to demonstrate the strength his mom instilled in him, keeping him on a clear path to success."

Up next, Fredrick will attend South Dakota State University on an athletic scholarship.